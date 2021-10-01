Cibola versus Yuma High has been a one-sided rivalry for nearly two decades.
The Raiders entered Friday’s game against the Criminals riding a 15-game winning streak between the two programs. Just one of those games since Yuma High’s last win in 2008 has been decided by single-digits.
Friday night was nearly a different story, but Cibola was able to fend off a feisty Yuma High team 35-28.
The Criminals jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the opening three minutes, but as Cibola did last week, they responded to the adversity.
“I mentioned that in our (team meeting after the game),” Cibola head coach Steven Fritz said. “I hope we don’t do that next week. We’ve done it twice now … Playing Yuma programs, you’re going to get everyone’s best shot. As Cibola Raiders, we get everyone’s best shot.”
Andrey Acosta and his offense dazzled on a night that could have gone a different way if the Raiders (2-3) didn’t gather themselves early. Cibola trailed by two scores and didn’t record an offensive snap, but once Acosta gained control of the reins, his team performed.
Cibola went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive to cut the deficit in half. Acosta found running back Isaac Lopez for a 17-yard touchdown. The Raiders would score on four of their next possessions and take a commanding 35-22 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The senior quarterback threw for three touchdowns in the win, and despite his favorite target Isaac Arriola not receiving as many touches, Acosta found Seth Rodriguez in big moments.
“I knew they were going to double-team Arriola,” Acosta said. “I knew I had other receivers that could make plays and I trusted them. Arriola knows if they double-team him, we’ve got more players than can make plays.”
Acosta’s finest moment offensively came near the goal line in the second half. He and Rodriguez connected once before on a fade route, but the senior quarterback surveyed the defense and made an audible to find his 6-foot-3 target on a quick out-route for the score.
“There’s time they ad-lib and I’m like, ‘ no,no, no, no.’,” Fritz said. “But for the most part … you have to trust your players to make plays.”
Lopez accounted for over 125 yards offensively for the Raiders as well, stepping up in a starting role for the first time this season.
On the other sideline, the Criminals (0-3) were dealt a difficult hand. Only 24 players dressed for Yuma High in the loss and quarterback Reggie Antone, who was making his first career start, went down due to injury early in the first half after leading two scoring drives.
He finished 5-of-8 for 100 yards and two touchdowns in his limited action.
Jaynoah Medel stepped in once Antone remained sidelined.
“He played a heck of a game at defensive end,” Yuma High head coach Bo Seibel said. “And then came over to jump in and play quarterback. He’s well-poised, controls the offense and once they got going in the second half, they got the ball rolling.”
TaMaree Patterson had six catches for 65 yards and two scores for Yuma High.
The Criminals have now lost three games by a combined 21 points to begin the year. The next step for a team that’s lost five straight games dating back to last year is to finish.
“We have to learn to win,” Seibel said. “We’re learning and growing each win. The emphasis this week is to learn to win and come out on top and put a team away for once.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.