Cibola softball grabbed its first win at home in 2023 on Thursday afternoon, taking down Phoenix-Trevor Browne 13-2.

“It was good for us to get in the win column at home,” Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann said. “I wish we got the win against Desert Ridge, but this was a good one for us to bounce back. We got a lot of people in the game put together a solid team effort.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you