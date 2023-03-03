Cibola softball grabbed its first win at home in 2023 on Thursday afternoon, taking down Phoenix-Trevor Browne 13-2.
“It was good for us to get in the win column at home,” Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann said. “I wish we got the win against Desert Ridge, but this was a good one for us to bounce back. We got a lot of people in the game put together a solid team effort.”
The Raiders opened the scoring gates with an RBI single off the bat of junior infielder Julianna Loera, bringing in one run in the first inning.
A flurry of scoring came in the next inning, started by senior first baseman Senia Cuevas, who doubled. Senior outfielder Leyla Sanchez scored Cuevas with a double of her own. With an out on the board Loera singled, then senior pitcher Maleia Padilla brought home a run via sac fly. Junior catcher Alana McDonnell brought home another run with an RBI single, then later in the frame, junior third baseman Destiny Martinez capped off the five-run frame with a two-run double.
The Raiders scored three more in the third, and two in the fifth and sixth to put their total at 13 runs on the afternoon.
McDonnell went 3-for-3 with two hits and four RBI. Senior shortstop Kenzie Nakasawa went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and RBI. Padilla and Martinez each added two RBI.
In the circle, senior Miranda Salcido tossed three innings of scoreless ball, walking two and striking out six. Padilla followed her with one hit allowed, two walks and another six strikeouts. Two runs crossed for the Bruins after Padilla gave up her lone hit, as well as an error in the frame.
Cibola finished with 18 hits and just one allowed.
The Raiders will face Yuma High on Monday at home.