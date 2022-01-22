In a battle between two of Arizona’s boys soccer titans, Cibola knocked off Chandler 1-0 Friday night at Raider Field.
The Raiders entered the game ranked No. 6 among the state’s 6A teams, and Chandler was ranked No. 4.
“We played a real good Chandler team that was very organized and very disciplined,” said Cibola Coach Bryan Claudio.
After a scoreless first half, the Raiders senior midfielder Adrian Canez scored what proved to be the winning goal midway through the second half on an assist from junior midfielder Nathaniel Claudio.
“Adjustments were made and we broke the deadlock halfway through the second half from a brilliant look and ball over the top from Nathaniel Claudio to Adrian Canez who made a spectacular run between the center backs and buried his one on one chance with the keeper,” said Bryan Claudio.
The next 20 minutes were a midfield battle but the Raiders got inspiring play fro junior defender Jacob Quintana and senior midfielder Jimmy Quintero.
“ The whole team played extremely well defensively pushing Chandler into non dangerous spaces,” continued Claudio.
“Jacob Quintana cemented the backline through his organization and composure and Jimmy Quintero handled the midfield pressure and played extremely well, creating on both sides of the ball.
“This was a huge win for us versus a top five team in the state. We just have to keep learning and build upon this by training hard and getting better as a team.”
Cibola is now 13-2 overall and Chandler drops to 10-3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Apollo 78, Gila Ridge 48
Gila Ridge went up against Glendale-Apollo, Arizona’s No. 4-ranked boys basketball team in the 4A conference, at home on Friday and dropped a 78-48 decision.
“Apollo is the number one team in our region (Northwest Region) and they showed it tonight,’” said Gila Ridge Coach Joe Daily.
“They are a real good team and Ahmed Muhammad might be the best 5A player in the state.”
The senior guard scored 31 for the visitors.
“He had a quiet night,” said Daily.
Eliu Zaragoza led the Gila Ridge effort with 13 points while Angel Mendoza and Jordan Stevens each had 10.
The Hawks are now 11-11 on the season and still winless in region play.