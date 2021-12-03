Cibola’s defensive pressure overwhelmed Yuma High Thursday night.
The Raiders clobbered the Criminals 79-29 and moved to 38-0 all-time against the intown foe.
“We want to be able to create our offense through our defense,” said Cibola head coach Anthony Gerg. “The attitude is to get easy transition buckets. We want to get our hands on the ball, get it into the hands of our playmakers who have great athleticism and can make some plays.”
Cibola tallied more than two dozen steals in the win and rattled off an impressive 28-6 second quarter run to take command of the game.
Gerg’s biggest emphasis offensively has been passing the basketball. The Raider’s offensive flow was in sync all night, registering 18 assists on 24 made baskets.
“The top-five (for us) are all scoring threats,” said Gerg. “I want them to be able to share the ball ... We want to get everyone involved and more importantly make the correct play.
The Raiders were led by Sierra Bomhower’s game-high 22 points. Bomhower is one of the more versatile guards in town and knocked down 8-of-14 from the floor. Senior Myna Johnson showcased her abilities in Thursday’s victory, delivering 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.
“Myna can create her offense through defense,” said Gerg. “She’s a great passer, too.”
And junior Caylie Holyfield is making a name for herself in the Cibola rotation. The newly added Holyfield connected on three triples and tallied 13 points off the bench.
“She adds a new element,” said Gerg.
For Yuma High, the Criminals opened up the 2021 season 0-2 and didn’t have much going for them Thursday night.
The lone bright spot offensively was junior forward Anais Cook. The 6-foot-2 down low presence notched a team-high 11 points and six rebounds in the loss. Yuma High head coach Shawn Jones liked what he saw from Cook.
“I like the way she works in getting big,” said Jones. “She gives us an inside presence and I like how she played the post. We have to play off that more and play off her more. If we go straight through her, we should get better results.”
Jones also liked the Criminals’ second half defensive pressure.
Yuma High allowed just 29 points in the final 16 minutes.
“Defensively, I like where we are,” said Jones. “Cibola shot the ball well and played well as a team, but defensively I liked some moments. There were syncs where we locked up well.”
