Cibola’s starting pitcher displayed her power in the circle – and at the plate – in Wednesday’s win over in-town rival Gila Ridge.
In the 11-1 victory over the Hawks, the Raiders’ Alanie Ornelas made her presence known early.
Ornelas threw a scoreless first inning before stepping into the batter’s box to lead off for Cibola.
Providing her own run support, Ornelas belted a deep fly-ball over the center field wall to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. From there, it was all Cibola.
“That made her feel good,” Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann said.
The jolt of confidence allowed Ornelas to flourish inside the circle as she buried the Hawks’ lineup inning after inning. The senior threw all five innings, allowing just four hits, one run (0 ER) and struck out two.
Her performance was a big improvement over last week’s start against the Hawks where she tallied only two innings, allowed three runs and three walks.
“She needed this,” Baumann said. “She built a lot of self-confidence.”
Her life only got easier as the game progressed.
The Raiders’ leadoff hitters reached base in three of the four opportunities.
And sophomore Maleia Padilla opened up the lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third after she ripped a two-run double.
It was the fourth inning where the Raiders were ready to attack Gila Ridge pitcher TInley Schmidgall after facing her for the fourth or fifth time through the lineup in the last eight days.
Kaleiah Tatlonghari laced a leadoff triple, Padilla provided another RBI double and Ornelas beat out an infield single to start the inning.
Two batters later Northern Illinois University signee Madison Mathews crushed a towering two-run home run – her first of the year – to give Cibola a 9-0 lead.
Stephanie Tapia kept the ball in play and followed up Mathew’s bomb with a single. The two combined to go 4-for-6 with three RBIs in the victory.
“It’s nice,” Baumann said of having those two in the heart of the lineup. “Those are two seniors, along with Ornelas and Tatlonghari. Those four have taken it upon themselves...They showed their power with the bat today.”
Cibola would tack on two more before the game ended after 4 ½ innings.
The Raiders tagged Schmidgall for nine earned runs and collected 11 hits., both season-highs.
“With this being (Cibola’s) third or fourth time seeing (Schmidgall) at the plate, they really attacked her pretty hard,” Gila Ridge head coach Courtney Reed said.
The defensive struggles in the field contributing the Hawks their second straight loss.
“We had a few errors on our end that are definitely routine balls and it all comes tumbling at times,” she added.
Just a week after losing to the Hawks 4-1, Baumann noted the difference Wednesday was her team is fully healthy this week and she has her players playing their true positions.
“We’ve been working on a lot of hitting,” she said. “And just getting some confidence...We’re starting to get in our groove and believing in each other.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.