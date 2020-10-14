It’s early – just four games into the 2020 season – but the Cibola Raiders (4-0) solidified themselves as the top Yuma Union High School District volleyball team with a 3-0 sweep over Gila Ridge (3-1) Wednesday night at home.
Powered by Heidi White and Delanie Ott, the Raiders’ high-flying attack penetrated the Hawks’ defense from start to finish. The duo propelled Cibola past Gila Ridge 25-14 and 25-13 in the opening two sets, before anchoring the Raiders 25-22 in set number three.
“They do a really great job hitting and playing off of each other,” Cibola coach Laura Marino said. “They move really well on the court. Those two are certainly some of the top hitters we have this year.”
Ott continues to flash her uncanny power from the outside. Employing her strength at the net, the junior hitter collapsed the middle of the defenses early before shelling out her kills to the far corners.
White, who’s transitioned to the right side this season, exploded shot after shot past the Hawks’ defense.
“I love (White) attacking from the right side because she’s left-handed and it pulls to her strengths,” Marino said. “I think she’s doing amazing.”
Ott finished the night with seven kills and three aces, while White added five kills and two aces.
Sandwiched between the duo is sophomore middle hitter Rori Hoffmeyer. The 5-foot-11 hitter made her presence known deep into the match.
Her ability to deliver kills and block shots at the net makes her a valuable piece in the heart of the rotation.
“She’s able to block the ball at will,” Marino said. “It’s really helping us out get those extra points on the defensive end.”
Hoffmeyer contributed with six kills and seven blocks.
Gila Ridge, under first-year head coach Kayla Semler, dropped their first match of the season Wednesday. Entering Wednesday’s cross-town contest against Cibola, the Hawks had previously dropped just two sets in the first three games combined before finding themselves in a quick 2-0 hole.
“We definitely waited until that third set to get going,” Semler said. “We got a little too much in our heads the first two sets. We had to dig deep...Cibola executed when they needed to tonight.”
On a night that lacked offensive fireworks until the third and final set for Gila Ridge, senior Tinley Schmidgall showcased her stockpile of talents on the court.
Schmidgall is the only Hawk that plays the entire rotation and she displayed why she needs to be on the court at all times. She finished with 10 assists, six kills, four aces and two blocks.
“She’s a great player,” Semler said. “Every coach loves to have a player like Tinley...She’s our setter in our back row and when she’s in the front row, she’s obviously our strongest hitter.”
With a YUHSD-only schedule, the Hawks will have two more cracks at Cibola and Semler sees Wednesday’s loss as learning opportunity to improve.
“We have to let this feeling sink in a little bit tonight and tomorrow we have another game against Yuma. One of the positives of our schedule is that we get Cibola two more times...We learned tonight where our mistakes and errors were and have to use this as a learning moment.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.