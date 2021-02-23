In a series that’s been completely lopsided for quite some time, the Yuma High girls basketball team gave Cibola all they could handle Tuesday night.
Despite a shaky 9-for-29 shooting in the first half, the Raiders (10-1 AIA) were able to fend off the Criminals 57-30.
“Give Yuma High some credit,” Cibola head coach Anthony Gerg said. “They brought the energy and had us flustered. We had to rally the troops in the second half.”
Just last year the Raiders won the two-game series by a combined score of 182-19, but it was a completely different feel inside The Palace on Prison Hill on Tuesday.
However, once Cibola’s star freshman Sierra Bomhower found her stroke, the Raiders’ offense began to pull away.
Bomhower had a season-high 22 points in the win and knocked down 8-of-11 shots from the floor including 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.
“She has the ability to really attack the rim while under control for such a young age,” Gerg said. “And also her ability to knock down the open shots from the outside.”
Yuma High had no answer for the freshman guard, but Bomhower’s talents didn’t surprise Yuma High head coach Shawn Jones.
“Sierra is top-25 in the state for class of 2024,” Jones said. “She’s another phenomenal freshman in the Yuma area from the club circuit. She went out there and did her thing.”
Bomhower was the heart and soul of Cibola’s offense in the second half. After being held to just 23 first half team points, the Raiders exploded for 34 in the final 16 minutes.
“It was just more of a team effort,” Gerg said. “We were rushing (our offense) early. We weren’t reversing the ball and making the defense work really. It was just getting down to the X’s and O’s, having someone in the middle and we had our good spacing and found the open man.”
Despite point guard Myna Johnson’s 2-for-11 efforts from the floor, the junior helped her team in a variety of ways whether it was dishing assists to open shooters or creating defensive turnovers, Johnson played a major role in turning defense into offense.
“She just has a great feel for the game and a high IQ,” Gerg said. “She really knows where her teammates are going to be and I love her ability to find the open person. Sometimes when her shot isn’t going down she can still facilitate the ball.”
Other contributors for the Raiders were Isabela Molina, who scored eight points, and Rori Hoffmeyer who added six points and five rebounds.
On the schedule it’ll appear as the Criminals’ 9th loss of the season, but that’s not the main concern for Jones. He sees each game as an opportunity to continue building the brand of basketball he wants Yuma High to play and he noticed the improvement.
“Last year, you remember we lost both times by 80-plus,” he said. “This year, it’s the same thing, we’re still in the process offensively. We were a little stagnant...but the girls never quit. They played until the last buzzer. It was a highly competitive game...Like I said: C-C-W. We are competing, we’re completing and eventually we’re going to win. I’m happy with the progress.”
While the Criminals’ offense struggled in Tuesday’s loss, it was their defense that kept them in the game. With high intensity the length of the court, Yuma High was able to create 12 steals, but more importantly kept Cibola off balance in the early going.
“Defensively, that’s what we have to do,” Jones said. “We’re going to full-court press you all 94 feet. We’re going to impose our will. They began to break it a little, but we stayed with it. The defense will create the offense.”
In the loss, KeKe Hawkins led the Criminals with 14 points and 30 rebounds while Marianna Sheppard tallied nine points and three rebounds. The duo combined for 8-for-39 from the floor.
Tuesday marked win No. 101 for Gerg as the Raiders’ head coach. He clinched win No. 100 last week in the victory over Chandler.
“Credit to the girls for getting me to those wins,” Gerg quipped. “I’m glad to be coaching Cibola. I feel honored and just glad to continue to have the support of the administration, parents and community. We have good things going at Cibola and we’re going to treat each game one at a time.”
As for Yuma High providing a tougher matchup than usual, Gerg is all for the local challenge.
“We welcome (the competition),” Gerg said. “We want the competition. If we want to go compete at the Phoenix level, we need some competition in Yuma too. I welcome it and I’m glad coach Jones has got his team defensively improved...They’re working on getting points on the board, but I welcome the competition and the competitive nature and I look forward to playing them in the future.”
Cibola and Yuma High will meet again March 2.
