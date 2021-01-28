Quick and easy points was the theme for the Cibola Raiders on Thursday night at home.
Executing a full-court press in the first half, Cibola (2-1 AIA) turned great defense into effortless offense in its 83-44 win over Kofa (1-2).
The Raiders’ defense combined for 18 steals and finished countless times around the hoop to win back-to-back games over local competition.
“There’s a lot of familiarity in what we’re doing defensively,” Cibola head coach Ron Bratton said. “The kids were aggressive. We got to the loose balls, forced some turnovers and were able to convert it into easy points. It makes us look like a good team when we play like that.”
The press affected Kofa the entire half as the Kings scored just five points in the first quarter and didn’t shoot the basketball at a high level.
“Cibola did a great job of forcing us into turnovers,” Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine said.
Despite a fairly new roster after replacing a senior-loaded team in 2020, the young and inexperienced Raiders are quickly growing cohesively on the offensive end.
Built on unselfish basketball, Ciboal’s ability to make the extra pass for an easier opportunity was on full display inside Raiders Gym.
“These are great kids,” Bratton said. “They’re together all summer playing. It’s not a brand new thing for them, but it is at the varsity level. It’s just a natural progression. They like each other and I think it definitely shows when they’re playing like that.”
In the first half, Cibola was able to force Kofa’’s 3-2 zone defense to collapse almost every drive, leaving a wide-open Eric Ramirez to finish 12-for-12 from the field. The 6-foot-7 forward scored a game-high 28 points. He also tallied seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Luke Kerekes (15 points), Anthony Almarez (13) and Jonah Ponder (10) were the three other Raiders in double-figures as the Raiders assisted on 23 of their 32 made baskets.
“Luke played really well for us,” Bratton said. “He’s a kid that’s waited his turn. Last year, he played junior varsity and some varsity level basketball, and it’s really nice to see him playing with some confidence.”
Kofa dropped its second straight contest Thursday. The Kings had no answer for the Raiders’ press outside of guard Alfredo Carbajal who scored a team-high 20 points. He scored 15 of the Kings’ 19 first half points.
It’s Carbajal’s third straight game in double-figures.
“He’s going to be our first option pretty much no matter what offense we’re running,” Frazine said.
The Kings will try to regroup next against Brophy Prep, while the Raiders face San Luis before hosting the 6A defending state champions Desert Ridge next Thursday.