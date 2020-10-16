Cibola’s offensive game plan is simple.
Feed running backs John Beltran and Isaac Rios.
The tandem tallied six touchdowns – three each – in Cibola’s (2-0 AIA) 51-18 victory over Kofa (0-2) Friday night at Raider Field.
“It’s good to have both of these guys,” Cibola head coach Steven Fritz said. “We needed them tonight..They’re guys we have to find ways to get the ball in their hands.”
The Raiders successfully achieved that in the win. Beltran and Rios combined for 25 touches (20 by Beltran), 330 yards (223 by Beltran) and six touchdowns.
The duo didn’t just excel in the run game as they combined for 128 yards receiving. Quarterback Andrey Acosta created opportunities for his guys to excel in space.
“Again, some of those little swing passes were them and Andrey being smart players by reading the defense and attacking them and picking their opportunities through audibles to get them in the flats,” Fritz said.
Beltran and Rios noted that Acosta, who is in his first year of the Cibola system, continues to develop and understand that offense.
However, it’s not a running back room by committee.
Beltran went down in the third quarter with an injury – he said after the game that he will be fine for next week’s slugfest against Gila Ridge – and Rios had to jump into the fire.
The offense didn’t skip a beat.
“Coming into the second half,” Rios said. “I acted like the game was 0-0. I tried to do my best and make a difference in the game.”
The Cibola-Kofa series has been lopsided for the last 12 years, but the score doesn’t reflect how close this game was for nearly three quarters.
Kofa, under first-year head coach Karl Pope, didn’t back down from a challenge Friday night.
The Kings quickly found themselves in a 14-0 hole after tossing interceptions in the team’s first two offensive series, but they never quit.
Quarterback Jorey Burns erased the two picks from memory and led the Kings down the field before the half to pull within a score.
“He did exactly what we wanted him to do and that’s play the next play,” Pope said. “Sometimes things don’t go your way one play, but you have to play the next play. That’s all we can ask for him to do.”
Burns finished his night 12-of-25 for 180 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. His best throw of the night was delivered to his playmaking receiver Eben Rico.
Rico caught his defender flat-footed on a slant-and-go route that resulted in an easy 50-yard pitch and catch to pull within two scores in the third quarter.
Rico had four catches for 106 yards and that lone score.
“(Rico) comes in and does a great job day in and day out,” Pope said. “The young kids look to him and the team even looks to him to bring a spark. He fulfills his role 110%.”
Despite pulling within two scores, the Kings faltered down the stretch.
“We didn’t execute in the end,” Pope said. “We didn’t stick to the pass and had some turnovers. We got complacent, but they’ll come back stronger. We’ll keep working at it.”
Credit Rios and Cibola’s defense for causing havoc toward the end of the game – which resulted in two more Kofa turnovers.
After Rios scored his second touchdown, the two-way player began the ensuing defensive drive with a huge sack on Burns. He added another sack the following drive.
Fritz has said he wants his defense flying downhill and being aggressive. Rios and company took notice, tallying five sacks and four interceptions.
Rios’ trust in the secondary allows him and the rest of the front-seven to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback.
“We have really good cornerbacks,” Rios said. “I feel like they’re the best in Yuma and we trust them to defend the passing game.”
Cibola will travel to Gila Ridge next week and Fritz certainly will be highlighting one area this week that his team must improve on during practice.
“Discipline,” he said. “We have to be more disciplined.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.