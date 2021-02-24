Despite the AIA’s Division I defending wrestling state champion Liam Hoffmeyer not having to duel, the Cibola Raiders handled Sunnyslope 69-12 Wednesday afternoon.
With the win Cibola moves to 6-2 on the season and eyes yet another strong state playoff run.
“They did what they had to do out there,” Cibola head coach Marvin Avila said. “We’re still getting ready for sectionals and state. That’s the main thing. It’s more of an individual thing than a team right now. If they can do what they can do, we will be fine.”
The Raiders raced out to a 24-0 lead Wednesday with three pins and a forfeit. Johnny Sierra (145 pounds) won his bout in 75 seconds by pinning Sunnyslope’s Andy Ward-Garcia.
Cibola’s Victor Chavez would win by forfeit before Jeordon Mellor (160) ended his match over Spencer Russell in just 68 seconds.
Nicholas Steele (170) followed up Mellor’s pin with one of his own over Harley Patton to extend the Raiders’ lead.
“Everything is running smooth right now,” Avila said.
Angel Ray Salcedo Jr. (132) and Rey Estrada (138) each collected pins as well Wednesday. Demarko Gomez (126) won by decision 10-8.
While Hoffmeyer has only appeared in four matches, there is no cause for concern he won’t be ready for sectionals and states.
“No, not at all,” Avila said. “He does all the work inside the room and in practice. That’s where all the work is done. We’re not concerned about the forfeits or if any of our other wrestlers have forfeits, just because they work harder in practice than they do matches.”
