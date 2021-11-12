Chaos occurs during November football - especially during rivalry week.
That was the case Friday night between Cibola and Gila Ridge.
Despite two programs headed in opposite directions, it took a miraculous defensive play and unusual turnover by Gila Ridge to determine Friday’s winner.
Both teams were tied at 14 midway through the fourth quarter. Gila Ridge was inside the 10-yard line and were looking to take the lead - until the Hawks’ quarterback Leo Valencia rolled out on a bootleg, bumped into the referee in the backfield, causing the ball to pop out.
Cibola’s Alonso Quintero was in the right place at the right time as the ball squirted into his arms and the senior had nothing but green grass ahead. Quintero raced 90-yards to the endzone to put Cibola up 21-14.
“Quintero made an amazing play,” said Cibola head coach Steven Fritz. “I haven’t seen exactly what happened yet because I haven’t seen the film … but the ball popped loose and our guy got it and returned it to the house.”
Gila Ridge coach Mark Leal, conducting the head coaching duties with Jessica Slaughter unavailable Friday, added, “A play happened that honestly, I’ve never seen happen at any level of football. I’m not trying to make excuses or anything, but I’m honestly speechless of how it happened. Tough loss, but good thing is we get to see them next year. And hopefully bring that trophy back home where it belongs.”
The Raiders eventually capped off the win following a safety by the Gila Ridge offense to seal the 23-14 victory.
“The most important thing is a W in a game like that,” said Fritz. “Rivalry games, one point or two points, it doesn't matter. Everyone knew that was going to be a battle. You have to give a lot of credit to Gila Ridge and their players and their staff. They did a great job.”