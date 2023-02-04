In a clash of the best 6A and 5A boys basketball teams in Yuma County, the Cibola Raiders took down the Kofa Kings on Friday night, finishing the regular season with a 75-42 win in dominant fashion.

The Raiders came out swinging, opening up the game on a 9-0 run, exactly the start that Cibola head coach Denis Ponder wanted facing a fast-paced, competitive team in the Kings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you