On Monday evening, Gila Ridge beat Cibola 12-4 on the diamond, its first win over the 6A Desert Southwest opponent.
Cibola head coach Anthony Clayton challenged his team to reset ahead of the rubber match between the two sides, with Cibola winning the first game of the series 7-0 back on March 17.
Reset his team did, riding a go-ahead effort in the sixth inning to take the series with a 3-1 win.
“Yesterday, we felt like the vibes were off,” Clayton said. “We didn’t have a great warmup and that kind of spiraled into the loss. Today, we were ready, the guys were good to go and that showed.”
For the first six innings of the contest, little came in the form of offense. Senior Keaton Young was called upon to pitch just minutes before the game and promptly responded with six innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on nine hits, allowing two walks and five strikeouts.
Tied 1-1 going into the sixth, new call-up to the Raiders, sophomore JJ Robles, drew a crucial hit-by-pitch to get aboard. Junior Gabe Diaz then singled off of Young in a hit-and-run situation, putting runners at the corners. Junior Erik Garcia then came through with a clutch opposite-field triple, scoring both runners, creating the 3-1 deficit which would hold up.
On the mound for Cibola was junior Sebastian Orozco Araiza, who dealt against the Hawks. The junior held Gila Ridge to one run on four hits, walking one and striking out eight.
Cibola plays at West Point on Saturday, while Gila Ridge will play the continuation of a game against Pinnacle which was called due to lack of daylight tied 11-11. The game was originally played on March 7, and will resume on Thursday almost exactly a month later.