A strenuous start to the season awaits the Cibola Raiders football team.
Cibola starts the season with four consecutive road trips, kicking off its season tonight against Imperial (Calif.) Following a shortened 2020 football schedule, the Raiders weren’t gifted a favorable slate this year.
“With everything going on, we’re going to take each game as an opportunity to get better,” said head coach Steven Fritz. “If anything, the last year and a half has taught us to be thankful for what we’ve got and take advantage of those opportunities. It doesn’t matter if we’re at home or on the road, we want to play football.”
The Raiders will look a lot different in their season opener, as starting quarterback Andrey Acosta and several other players will not be playing.
Acosta said earlier in the week due to missing practice because of COVID protocols, he doesn’t have enough practice time allocated to suit up.
“I’m excited,” he said. “Sadly, I won’t play due to COVID reasons, but I’m excited for the team.”
While the senior will be sidelined tonight, he’s expected to step back into the starting role week two. Acosta, however, remained committed to treating this week’s practices like he was trotting out there Friday night.
“I don’t sit back and watch,” he said. “I’ll be taking mental reps.”
Junior quarterback Jesus Torres will get the starting duties Friday with Acosta’s absence and Fritz has liked what he’s seen from his new signal-caller.
“In the scrimmage last week, I thought his decision making was awesome,” Fritz said. “He threw the ball in the right places and had his eyes in the right places. He commanded the ball...I thought he did really well. He made the correct reads. It’s not about one player. We have to be successful and it’s going to take a team effort.”
With the other players missing Friday, Fritz is proud of some of his players adjusting to new positions in such a short span of time.
“What’s interesting about this week is having kids playing positions that may not be their normal spot,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for them to step up and an opportunity for them to make an impact at a position they might not have had in the past.”
Imperial (Calif.) is going to be a physical test for the Raiders tonight and Fritz is eager to see how his guys respond in week one.
“You know it’s going to be a battle,” he said. “You have to get your kids in the right space physically and mentally. Imperial is always physical...They get 11 guys to the football defensively. We can’t take plays off. Those are some things we have to match.”