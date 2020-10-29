Six Cibola senior volleyball players were accompanied by family members and friends as they were introduced on senior night inside Raider Gym prior to Thursday’s game against Gila Ridge.
With the Yuma Union High School District title on the line, Cibola (8-1) put on a performance they won’t forget anytime soon.
Led by star hitter Heidi White, Cibola defeated Gila Ridge (8-2) in four sets by the scores of 25-19, 17-25, 25-22 and 25-19.
“It feels so great,” White said. “I’m so glad we could (beat Gila Ridge) my senior year because it’ll be the last time (the seniors) play together.”
The win essentially allowed Cibola to capture their third consecutive YUHSD title, an achievement that kept White speechless following the game.
Whether it was White or the five other players departing – the seniors provide valuable plays the entire night in their home finale.
“The seniors were big,” Cibola head coach Laura Marino. “It’s going to be tough to lose them
White provided the closing touches with three kills and an ace in the final 10 points. Her presence was known early in the contest as the Raiders force fed here offensively.
“As always, (White) was doing her thing on the right side,” Marino said. “She did amazing tonight.”
White finished her night with 21 kills, seven digs and four blocks.
Senior middle hitter Sierra Buck had one of best outings of the season. Buck tallied 15 kills and two blocks and limited Gila Ridge’s attack around the net.
The Raiders’ back row, led by senior Ginnelli Cordova and junior setter Myna Johnson, allowed the Cibola offense to maintain a rhythm.
Cordova was diving and digging balls off the floor routinely to allow Johnson to set her powerful outside hitters. Cordova ended her home finale with 40 digs and two aces, while Johnson delivered 45 assists.
“(Cordova) is amazing at the libero position,” Marino said.
The district title was the main focus point for the Raiders this season and generated more importance with no postseason play occurring.
“It’s huge,” Marino said. “We talk about our goals and it’s amazing how far these girls have come to be able to say they won a district title.”
Also, contributing in the victory were Delanie Ott (10 kills) and Madison Mathews (6 kills).
On the other side of the court, the Gila Ridge Hawks were hoping to achieve a goal that’s never been accomplished in program history: winning a YUHSD title.
The Hawks, who defeated the Raiders last week for the first time in five meetings, had no answers to Cibola’s offensive attack.
Despite falling a game short under first-year head coach Kayla Semler, she’s more than proud of how her team competed this season.
“Losing isn’t fun, we all know that,” Semler said. “I told my team to keep their heads high. We played a great match...They never gave up and tonight we definitely proved we’re a contender for the next few years.”
There were several bright spots for the Hawks in the loss. Junior middle hitter Amaya Evans finished with a team-high 11 kills and three blocks, while Ali Galvez contributed six kills and three blocks.
Galvez didn’t get a touch on every Cibola swing, but certainly flipped the momentum during several parts of the game.
“She definitely brings a lot of energy to the court,” Semler said. “That definitely gave us a boost tonight. She’s one of our key players.”