WELLTON — Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday night, defeating visiting Salome 25-16, 25-21, 26-24.
The region win also improved the Rams’ 1-A West Region record to 4-1.
“The Lady Rams came to win tonight. They held the Frogs back every match,” said Antelope Coach Rhona Taylor.
“It wasn’t easy but they fought hard to stay on top. The third set was a close game. The Lady Rams were down in the first half and decided to put it into overdrive for the last eight points
“Marissa Jimenez had three kills and Yareli Manriquez served two aces to push us to a win with Jimena Arana slamming down the final kill of the night.”
Jimenez finished with 10 kills and Marissa Carillo had six kills and 12 assists.
Abi Amador had 15 digs in the second game.
