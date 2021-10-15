Antelope cruised to a big win Friday over Madison Highland Prep.
The Rams took care of business 49-6 and improved to 17-3 in their last 20 home games.
“We’re so successful at home,” Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin said. “I like to talk about that. That just makes this hometown advantage super.”
Antelope raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and eventually had a running clock in the final quarter. For the second straight week, the Rams were able to utilize their underclassmen in the final two quarters.
Offensively, the Rams were successful both running and throwing the football.
“John (Whitley) did really well,” Mauldin said. “He’s really starting to get in the groove of being a quarterback and making his reads.”
Jose Soto and Jose Murrieta each had touchdown runs in the win, while Kenan Ragels had the lone receiving score.
“Kenan made a spectacular catch in the endzone,” Mauldin said. “Tip-toed in the back of the endzone. It was great.”
Antelope controls its own destiny and will be on the road the final two weeks of the season, an area the Rams are aiming to improve.
“We’re not as good on the road,” Mauldin said. “But we are peaking and getting better game after game. Hopefully, we’re going to peak at the right time.”