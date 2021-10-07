This game was over when it was scheduled.
And once the ball was booted into the dark, bug-infested Wellton skies, Antelope wasted no time scoring on its first possession en route to an effortless 48-13 win over San Pasqual Thursday night at Buckeye Field to claim the “Telegraph Pass Cup” for the 20th time in school history.
“I think the execution was great,” Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin said.
The Rams’ average field position in the first half was the Warriors’ 27-yard-line and had two drives start in their own territory. Antelope (5-2, 2-0) scored on all six first half drives – with the second-string unit checking in mid-way through the second quarter and finishing the game.
Senior quarterback Johnathan Whitely tossed three touchdown passes in his limited action, while senior defensive tackle and recently converted fullback, Jose Soto notched his second career rushing touchdown.
Antelope’s offensive scheme was vanilla, and rightfully so. There was no reason for the Rams and Mauldin to open up the playbook.
And late in the second quarter, freshman quarterback Abraham Moreno waltzed into the endzone from 11-yards out to secure his first career touchdown in a varsity uniform.
“These guys don’t get an awful lot of playing time,” Mauldin said. “They work their rears off in practice and give us a great scout team look. I’m so happy they got to play and some of them experienced some success.”
Antelope extended its lead to 40-0 with 47 seconds remaining in the opening half and Mauldin sent out his field goal unit for the point after attempt. But before the 11 players could get aligned, the referees notified Mauldin that San Pasqual’s (0-4) staff wanted Antelope to attempt the two-point conversion to push the lead to 42-0.
For those unfamiliar with the AIA rules, if a team leads by 42 or more points, there shall be a running clock and if the lead is 42 or more points at half, the opposing team has the ability to request shortened quarters in the second half.
Mauldin accepted and Soto rumbled his way past the goal line to reach the 42-point margin lead.
The decision was simple for the Rams’ head coach. San Pasqual entered Thursday’s contest with 15 players. By time half rolled around, the Warriors had 11 healthy members remaining – meaning every player had to play both ways for the remainder of the game.
While the game was finished, there certainly was a debate amongst the San Pasqual coaching staff to halt the game at half time. But the 11 players available for San Pasqual wanted to continue on.
“There was (talks), definitely,” San Pasqual coach Daniel Gardner said. “We were out a lot of guys and plugging in guys that’s never played specific positions, so there was a conversation … (The players) chose to continue playing.”
In doing so, the Warriors found the endzone twice in the second half. And Gardner noticed the fight from his team, despite his players having two play every snap on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Damian Cota found receiver Jalen Bohanon on a 40-yard touchdown pass and then later ran one in from 10-yards out to give the Warriors their only two scores on the night.
Despite the 35-point loss and fourth consecutive defeat, Gardner believes there’s still plenty to play for during the final three games of the season.
“It’s a building block for the future,” he said.
Thursday’s win for Antelope pushes them to 16-3 in its last 19 home games and host Madison Highland next Friday in the home finale. It’s homecoming week for the Rams and Mauldin hopes his team steps up to the challenge.
“(Our players) said (the homecoming aspect) is a motivator,” Maudlin said. “Hopefully we will be motivated to get the win next week.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.