For the second time this season, Antelope was held scoreless offensively.
Antelope (1-2) drops to 11-2 in their last 13 home games after falling 38-0 to Veritas Prep (3-3).
The Rams, who had to find an opponent last minute, never found a rhythm offensively.
Quarterback Trey Hohlbein finished his night 12-of-26 for 130 yards. He also contributed 22 yards on the ground.
Bruno Zazueta had 66 yards offensively (44 rushing and 22 receiving) in the loss. He added an interception defensively.
William Whitley had 52 yards offensively and showed great effort with nine total tackles for the defense.
The Rams will look to regroup next week on the road against Sequoia Pathway (4-2).