WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity girls volleyball team need four games but got the job done, defeating Yuma High School 25-23, 25-12, 21-25, 25-18 inside the Antelope gym Wednesday night.

Marissa Carillo led the Rams to the win, “with her outstanding leadership setting it up for Jocelyn Guillen to slam it down over and over,” said Antelope Coach Rhona Taylor.

