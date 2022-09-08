WELLTON – Antelope High School’s varsity girls volleyball team need four games but got the job done, defeating Yuma High School 25-23, 25-12, 21-25, 25-18 inside the Antelope gym Wednesday night.
Marissa Carillo led the Rams to the win, “with her outstanding leadership setting it up for Jocelyn Guillen to slam it down over and over,” said Antelope Coach Rhona Taylor.
Kylee Richmond also had 16 points for the winners.
“The Lady Rams were so excited,” said Taylor, referring to her 2A conference team’s win over their 3A conference opponent.
Antelope is now 2-2 on the season while the Criminals are 1-2.
San Luis High School took a straight-set win over local rival Kofa High School Wednesday night inside Ernest Rillos Gym, beating the Kings 25-16, 25-15, 25-18.
The Kofa effort was led by Dyannah Torres who had 11 digs and six aces, along with Leeza Jones who had five kills.
San Luis details were not made available.
San Luis is now 3-2 overall while the Kings fall to 1-3.
GILBERT – Gila Ridge High School’s varsity girls volleyball team dropped a straight-set loss on the road here Wednesday night, falling to host Gilbert 25-8, 25-10, 25-6.
No other details were made available.
Cibola High School’s varsity volleyball team watched its season record fall to 0-3 after the Raiders were swept by visiting Phoenix-Desert Vista High School, 25-7, 25-15, 25-19 Wednesday night in Raider Gym.
No other details were made avaiable.
Kofa High School’s varsity boys cross country team swept the top five finished and posted a win over Yuma High School Wednesday afternoon at Kofa.
The final score was not made available.
The Kings had overall winner, however, in Damian Moreno, who toured the course in 17 minutes, 45 seconds.
Also for Kofa, Arturo Anaya finished second in 18:09, Jose Moreno finished third in 19:32, David Cavazos finished fourth in 19:53 and Garrison White finished fifth in 20:29.
“This was our first race of the season and it was a huge success,” said first-year Kofa cross country coach Robert Kochis. “All the athletes pushed themselves and it showed in the times we ran.
“We are looking forward to the West Wetlands Invitational this weekend and seeing how we stack up against the rest of the teams here in town.”
No other details were made available.
Gila Ridge High School’s Eduardo Marquez ran off with a first place finish Wednesday afternoon in a three-way meet with host Cibola High School and San Luis High School at West Wetlands Park.
Marquez finished in 17 minutes, 21 seconds.
Also for Gila Ridge, Daniel Chavez finished in 20;15, Julian Johnson finished I 22;37, Alberto Garcia finished in 20:50 and Abel Alvarez finished in 23:20.
No other details were made available.
Kofa High School’s varsity girls cross country team posted a win over Yuma High School Wednesday afternoon at Kofa.
The final score was not made available.
The Kings did have the overall winner, however, in Sabrina Anaya, who covered the course in 23 minutes, 37 seconds.
Also for Kofa, Hannah Daniels finished third in 30:12, Harper Tuffly finished fourth in 30:35, Shakira Corral finished fifth in 33:10 and Gabrielle Avila finished sixth in 34:42.