The Antelope Rams prevailed 28-21 on Friday night against Heritage Academy Laveen to secure their first victory of the season.
“It’s a nice win,” Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin said. “We have a lot of things to work on throughout the week and tweak some things.”
Antelope (1-1 AIA) found themselves trailing to Heritage (0-4) 18-14 at the break and eventually trailed 21-14 in the third quarter. However, the Rams’ offense found a much needed spark from the duo of quarterback Trey Hohlbein and receiver William Whitley.
The duo connected for a touchdown pass in the win. Hohlbein completed his night 14-of-24 for 166 yards, two total touchdowns and two interceptions.
Whitley was a nightmare for the Heroes. He had 164 total yards offensively (145 of those receiving). He also took a 50-yard interception for a touchdown and secured the victory with another late interception.
On the ground, Bruno Zazueta finished with 127 yards and a score.
The Rams’ defense played terrific. Two of the three Heroes touchdowns came via special teams or defense.
Jonathan Whitley had eight solo tackles on the night.
However, the defense came up strong in the fourth quarter with the Rams leading by a touchdown.
Facing a 4th-and-goal from the 1, the Heroes failed to punch it in.
Antelope is now 11-1 in their last 12 games at home.
“We really enjoy playing on our home field,” Mauldin said.