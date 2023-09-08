Antelope volleyball continued its winning streak in the early goings of this season, taking down San Pasqual 3-1 (25-16, 28-30, 25-17, 25-18) for its fourth consecutive win to start the season.

Yoselin Alverez continued her dominance as the top server for the Rams, as for the third straight game she led the team with five aces. Marissa Jimenez logged 10 total kills as well.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you