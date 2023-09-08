Antelope volleyball continued its winning streak in the early goings of this season, taking down San Pasqual 3-1 (25-16, 28-30, 25-17, 25-18) for its fourth consecutive win to start the season.
Yoselin Alverez continued her dominance as the top server for the Rams, as for the third straight game she led the team with five aces. Marissa Jimenez logged 10 total kills as well.
“San Pasqual has a fantastic defense,” Antelope head coach Rhona Taylor said. “But our hitters were on point tonight and came through for the win.”
On the other side of the spectrum, Yuma Catholic suffered its fourth consecutive loss to begin the season, falling in a 3-2 (20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 11-15) shootout against Imperial at home.
Senior Eva Garcia led the team with 14 kills, while sophomore Faith Donely added 10 kills of her own. Sophomore Lainee Clark had 20 digs.
Antelope looks to keep winning against Salome next Tuesday at home. As for YC, the Shamrocks head to the Mary Jo Goldey Volleyball Tournament in Lake Havasu, where they’ll play six games on Saturday, including a match with Kofa to round out the tournament.
Hawks beat Raiders, Sidewinders in local match
Gila Ridge boys golf got the win in this week’s match against Cibola and San Luis at Mesa del Sol Golf Course, putting together a score of 166 to Cibola’s 191 and San Luis’ 287.
Hawks sophomore Trent Karvoski and senior Ryder Schultz tied for the individual victory, each scoring a 38. All Gila Ridge players finished in the top seven.
“Trent and Ryder really battled it out today,” Gila Ridge boys golf coach James Kuzniak said. “The course was in phenomenal shape and played to their strengths. Both guys got on in regulation and the greens were nice and smooth.”
Karvoski matched Schultz with an eagle on his final hole.
For Cibola, the highest-placing Raider was senior Wyatt Norred, who came in third with a 42. San Luis was led by junior Ricardo Gutierrez, who logged a 64.
The Hawks and Raiders face off again tomorrow afternoon at Desert Hills.
“We are back at it again tomorrow, so we need to hydrate and make sure our legs are back under us,” Kuzniak added. “(Playing on) back to back days is a grind, but we will be ready for the match to go after our personal bests.”