It wasn’t the start to the year head coach Gary Mauldin envisioned after his team made the Arizona Interscholastic Association state playoffs a season ago.
Antelope (0-1 AIA) lost 35-0 Friday night to Arizona Lutheran (3-0) on the road.
“We wanted sound and disciplined football,” Mauldin said. “But we made a lot of mental mistakes. Jumping offsides and things of that nature. Missed assignments offensively and defensively and they’re correctable. We’re a better team than what showed up.”
It’s been an unusual offseason for the Rams as this was only the second week Antelope has practiced in full pads.
The lack of practice reps in full gear certainly showed in the season opening loss.
However, for the Rams, the road doesn’t get any easier.
“Next week we have Santa Cruz, who’s the number one team in the state (2A conference), but we’ll get going and do our best and hopefully have a more solid game in all three phases.”