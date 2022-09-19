GILBERT – Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team kept its AIA season record perfect here Monday, but it wasn’t easy as the Rams needed five sets to defeat host Desert Heights Prep High School.
Antelope won the non-region match, 24-26, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-6.
“Tonight was the toughest game we have played yet,” said Antelope coach Rhona Taylor, whose team had to rally back from a 2-0 set deficit. “But the Lady Rams did not give up. I’m so proud of all of them.”
Jocelyn Guillen fueled the Antelope effort with 10 kills while Abi Amador started Antelope off with five straight points and two aces.
Also, Marissa Jimenez had six aces and eight serves in the fifth game.
Shamrocks lose region match on road
WADDELL – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team dropped its second straight 3A West Region game here Monday night, losing to host American Leadership Academy West Foothills in five sets, 27-29, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21, 7-15.
Rian Martinez had 25 kills for the Shamrocks and Payton Pikula had 35 assists.
Yuma Catholic is now 1-2 in region play, 4-3 (AIA) overall.
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity boys golf team recorded the top five scores on the way to taking a lopsided 166-234 win over host San Luis High School in a Monday afternoon match at Cocopah Bend RV and Golf Resort.
The Hawks were led by John McMahen with a 36 for medalist honors. He was followed by Trent Karvoski with a 40, Jack Sternitzke and Nathaniel Golding with 45s and Brandon Ott with a 49.
For San Luis, Rigoberto Hernandez and Vladimir Gurrole each finished with 52s while Ernesto Ochoa had a 54 and Andres Rojas came in with a 76.
“John (McMahen) showed some tremendous poise today and really found about every fairway on the course off the tee box,” said Gila Ridge Coach James Kuzniak. “He was getting on the green in regulation and really putted well today.
“Playing on a Monday is a little different but the guys really took what the course was giving them and not letting the elements affect them.
“Trent (Karvoski) did a great job coming in second and continued his personal hot streak and was better with his putter.”
Gila Ridge High School’s varsity football game originally scheduled Friday night at Imperial High School in Imperial, Calif., has been moved to Thursday night.
The day of the game was changed at the request of Imperial High School, said David Barrios, Gila Ridge athletic director. No other explanation was offered.
Game time is still 7 p.m.