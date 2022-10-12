PHOENIX – Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team won its third match in a row, beating host NFL Yet Academy in straight sets here Wednesday night.
The Rams rolled past the Eagles, winning the freedom match 25-13, 25-19, 25-21.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PHOENIX – Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team won its third match in a row, beating host NFL Yet Academy in straight sets here Wednesday night.
The Rams rolled past the Eagles, winning the freedom match 25-13, 25-19, 25-21.
Antelope is now 10-2 overall.
“The Lady Rams have three more games this season,” said Antelope Coach Rhona Taylor. “They are practicing hard and will finish strong.”
In Wednesday night’s first set, Marissa Carillo had three aces and eight assists, while Abi Amador had eight digs and Jocelyn Guillen had three total kills and the winning kill to close out the set.
The second set saw Amador have nine digs and
Jimena Arana finish with five kills.
And in the deciding set Carillo had eight assists, Guillen had three kills and Yareli Manriquez closed out the set with the final kill,
In, all the Rams had nine aces in the final set.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hawks run past Raiders
Led by Eduardo Marquez, the Gila Ridge High School varsity boys cross country team ran to a 26-30 win over Cibola High School Wednesday afternoon.
Marquez finished in 17 minutes, 45 seconds. He was followed to the finish line by Alberto Garcia Jr. (19:43), Daniel Chavez (19:56), Abel Alvarez (21:02) and Alex Keddy (23:14).
On the girls’ side, Cibola won the two-way match 21-26.
No other details were made available.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.