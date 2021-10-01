The Antelope Rams bounced back after a defeat last week with a region opener win against Tonopah Valley 24-6 Friday.
In a game that may have decided the region title, coach Gary Mauldin’s team persevered through a slow start.
“It was great,” Mauldin said about starting region play with a win. “I think azcentral picked Tonopah Valley to win the region, so it’s nice to get that win. It’s one down with four to go.”
Led by Jesus Murrieta and Jose Soto, the Rams (4-2 AIA) overpowered Tonopah. Murrieta carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while Soto delivered a rushing touchdown and had a sack plus an interception defensively.
“It’s nice to see a guy who’s been in the program for four years and has given it his all to score a touchdown,” Mauldin said about Soto’s first career touchdown. “It was awesome.”
Murrieta, meanwhile, has turned into a workhorse offensively the last few weeks for the Rams. Even when running lanes aren’t available, Murrieta seems to find a crease.
“When we can’t create holes, he seems to make them on his own,” Mauldin said. “He’s got quick feet and some fancy footwork. He just makes some things happen.”
Maudlin credited the offensive line, noting their progressions up front have allowed Murrieta to be more successful.
Defensively, the Rams got back to what they do best and that’s force turnovers. Outside of Soto’s pick, Keenen Ragels picked off two passes and Johnathan Whitley recovered a fumble and had an interception. Nemo Cox provided a sack and seven tackles in the win.
“The players overcame last week and facing our first region opponent, they came through,” Mauldin said.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.