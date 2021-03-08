Making their 18th consecutive AIA postseason appearance, the San Luis boys soccer team is still searching for the one piece of hardware that ultimately means the most: a state championship trophy.
The team nestled in the far southwest corner of Arizona, where soccer is ingrained into their lives at a young age, was one of two 6A programs to go unbeaten in regular season play, fueling confidence for the club heading into the playoffs as the No.1 overall seed.
“We’ve always been an underrated team,” goalkeeper Martin Sanchez said. “Just because (San Luis) is a really small city and (bigger programs) don’t really expect us to have a lot of good players here.”
Despite entering as playoff favorites on paper, there’s some doubt across the state whether or not the local kids can play with the best.
At least, that’s what the San Luis players are using to motivate themselves before Tuesday’s Round 1 match against No. 16 Sandra Day O’Connor.
“We have a lot of skill here and we know how to play together...We’re trying to prove people wrong,” Sanchez added.
“We deserve to be here,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas added. “It’s not by luck. We deserve to be here, but we have to prove it.”
The comradery has evolved each year as most of the club played on the same teams from a young age.
With a roster that bolsters 13 seniors - eight of them starters - the Sidewinders’ experience and leadership exceeds previous years.
Coaches and players have seen a difference in communication and chemistry this season, in both practices and games, despite their routine not changing.
“Eight starters coming back is huge,” Rojas said. “They have the experience and know each other well. Using their memory they know where their teammates are supposed to be.”
“They trust each other a little bit more. They really like each other. They’re friends off the field and that’s important.”
The increase of belief in each other was shown on the offensive side of the ball for the Sidewinders.
A year after the 2019-2020 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Clubs boys soccer player of the year Ian Topete scored a region-high 21 goals, San Luis’ new offensive approach involves a system of distributing the production.
Five Sidewinders have netted three or more goals and the team is led by Roberto Uribe’s nine.
The Sidewinders’ team-first attitude has propelled them to scoring 3.7 goals per game, a half-goal per game better than last year.
“Things are better because last season we were depending on one player,” Uribe said, “but this (team) works together...It’s better for the team and especially the attackers.”
Another valuable aspect to the Sidewinders’ success is Sanchez and defense.
San Luis is only allowing 0.67 goals per game compared to 1.3 goals allowed last season.
“Like the offense, we’ve been playing since we were little kids,” defender Emmanuel Apodaca said. “This is our sixth year playing together.”
Adding the chemistry in the backlines has made life easy for Sanchez and the team is certainly grateful for their goalkeeper who has only allowed two goals in over 500 minutes of play.
“He helps us a lot,” Apodaca said. “He’s in his prime right now. He has the school record for most clean sheets in San Luis right now. It’s great to have him.”
The Sidewinders have been knocked out in the Round of 16 four of the last five years, however, the veteran squad doesn’t lack any confidence in admitting their goals moving forward.
“We’re going to try and take home (the state title) and bring the hardware home,” Apodaca said.