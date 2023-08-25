Rockin' 'n' 'rollin' (copy)
Yuma Catholic senior edge rusher Jaxson Jones is expected to wreak havoc among opposing offenses in 2023.

 File photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

Last week, the 1A-3A schools kicked off their football seasons, getting the ball rolling on the gridiron in 2023. This week, it’s time for the big dogs to join the party.

The 2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association football season for schools 4A-6A begins tonight, as Cibola, Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic take to the field.

