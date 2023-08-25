Last week, the 1A-3A schools kicked off their football seasons, getting the ball rolling on the gridiron in 2023. This week, it’s time for the big dogs to join the party.
The 2023 Arizona Interscholastic Association football season for schools 4A-6A begins tonight, as Cibola, Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic take to the field.
Cibola, the highest classified school in Yuma County at 5A, hits the road to play Dobson in Mesa. Gila Ridge, playing in 4A this year, heads to Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, Calif. for their first test of the season. Rounding out the debuting trio is Yuma Catholic, who remains a part of the 4A West Valley for the second year in a row.
Let’s take a closer look at the three local schools competing in 4A-6A.
Cibola
2022 record: 2-8 (1-3 6A West Valley)
Head Coach: Kasey Koepplin
Season Outlook: 2023 is a reloading year for the Raiders, as over 20 seniors left the program due to graduation this past season. Cibola managed to grab a key win last year against Avondale Westview, keeping them off the bottom floor of their region, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Raiders playing at the 6A level. They will rely heavily on contributions from sophomore and juniors in key positions.
“We are going to be a young team to start this season,” head coach Kasey Koepplin said. “We will need to gain experience and learn to play with each other quickly, as we start off the year with a pretty tough lineup.
A tough lineup to start indeed. The Raiders will play three of their five non-region games against nearby California heavyweights Imperial, Brawley and El Centro in the first five weeks of the season. In the first two games last year, Cibola lost 43-0 to Imperial and 36-0 to Brawley.
Overall, the goal for the Raiders is to stay healthy, grow and win as many games as possible, particularly that Sept. 15 matchup with Gila Ridge.
“We expect to grow and foster the program this year,” Koepplin said. “We are going to have numerous underclassmen contribute and we as coaches have to make sure we take the responsibility of teaching them, as we know there will be some growing pains.”
Key Players:
Senior RB/DE Ty Stout – An All-Region honorable mention last season, Stout will lead up duties in the Cibola rushing attack. He rushed for 176 yards on 31 carries last season, including a 57-yard scamper against Westview. He had nine total tackles on defense, with three tackles for loss.
Senior P/RB/LB Issael Ibarra – An All-Region honorable mention at punter last season, Ibarra will contribute to many facades of the game for Cibola, particularly on defense. He had 25 total tackles in 2022, with 0.5 TFL. He also had 15 punts for 478 yards, averaging just under 32 yards per punt with a long of 59 yards.
Games to Watch: Sept. 15 vs. Gila Ridge, Oct 20 at Westview.
Gila Ridge
2022 record: 4-6 (1-3 4A Skyline)
Head Coach: Jessica Slaughter
Season Outlook: Much like their rival, the Hawks were hammered by graduation this past season, as over 30 seniors departed, including 11 lineman, as well as their top three producers in rushing and receiving yards.
With quite the reloading task for 2023, head coach Jessica Slaughter remains optimistic.
“It’s a younger team than we’ve had in the past, but we’ve got a great group of seniors leading the way,” Slaugher said. “I’m very excited to see them fight and win together.”
Slaughter has high hopes for the team, with their goals set as winning the 4A Southwest Region and making a playoff run beyond that. Much like Cibola, the Hawks will run the gauntlet of nearby California schools, leading off with Army and Navy Academy, Imperial and Brawley in three of their five non-region games. The Hawks lost to Imperial 18-8, and lost to Brawley 34-14 last season.
Key Players:
Junior QB Steven Navas – In his sophomore year, Navas made 85 completions on 164 attempts for a total of 974 passing yards. He threw for 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions, a ratio of 3:2, with a 51.8 completion percentage. However, Navas will face a big challenge in his junior campaign as all three of his main targets departed. He will look to junior Michael Hayes and senior Jacob Arcides, among others to fill the void.
Senior LBs Chase Carter & Rixon Saragosa – The pair of senior linebackers were integral to Gila Ridge’s success last season, and look to continue that claim in 2023. Carter led the team in total tackles last season with 69, while Saragosa contributed 63. Carter had more tackles for loss, a team-leading two, while Saragosa was second in sacks with three. They are the heartbeat of the Hawks defense.
Games to Watch: Sept. 15 at Cibola, Oct. 20 vs. La Joya.
Yuma Catholic
2022 record: 9-3 (3-1 4A West Valley)
Head coach: Rhett Stallworth
Season Outlook: Like the other teams mentioned above, Yuma Catholic also experienced some major losses with departing seniors this past year. Unlike Cibola and Gila Ridge though, YC didn’t lose 25+ players – they only lost 11, but the players they did lose leave quite the void. Gone is the state record holding QB Richard Stallworth, along with the Rocks’ biggest contributor on defense, LB Jarred Marquez, who both are now playing Division I football.
“You don’t replace guys like that,” head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “Those guys were three-year starters for us and now we have to start all over again at those positions.”
“We need to do our due diligence and coach up the guys who are stepping into those roles.”
Despite the changes, the goal remains the same for Stallworth and Co., a state title is the only successful outcome for this program. However, the Shamrocks certainly have challenges to address.
First and foremost among them is its extremely challenging schedule – perhaps the most difficult in 4A, and one of the most challenging in the entire state. Every single one of the teams YC will play in 2023 made the playoffs last season. A particularly interesting matchup will be played at home on Oct. 27 near the end of the regular season against Lake Havasu, who bounced YC from the playoffs last season in a 35-34 heartbreaker.
“We have one of the toughest schedules in the state,” Stallworth said. “There are no cream puffs on our schedule.”
Next amongst the challenges is debuting a new quarterback, sophomore Nash Ott. It will take time for Ott to integrate and become experienced, especially with such a challenging schedule, but YC hopes to run the ball well to make up for it. He’s also got a great group of weapons to throw and hand the ball off to. YC is also formidable on defense, a group which is already coming together ahead of the first game against Marcos de Niza tonight.
“I believe we are strong in all phases of the game,” Stallworth said. “We need to work on going from good to great as quick as possible, as we have some kinks to work out.”
Key Players:
Senior EDGE Jaxson Jones: The senior Oregon commit returns for his final year at YC as one of the most talented pass rushers in the state. Jones ate opposing quarterbacks for breakfast, lunch and dinner last year, recording 17 sacks, tied for seventh-most in the entire state, regardless of classification. The 4A All-State selection also had 96 total tackles and 22 tackles for loss. To boot, Jones had three fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals. He’ll look to put a bow on a great career at Yuma Catholic this year.
Junior WR Darryl Coleman: The leading receiver for the Shamrocks in 2022, Coleman came down with 49 receptions for 764 yards and nine touchdowns. Stallworth predicts Coleman, along with junior running mate at receiver, Sir Stokes, will have breakout campaigns this year. Coleman is already receiving recognition for his talents with an offer from San Diego State.
Senior RB Tayt Ford – Following a 540-yard rushing season with three touchdowns, Ford is back to lead a much more run-heavy offense as a senior. He will head up a four-man rushing crew consisting of Hunter Hancock, Rocky Stallworth and Zarien Robinson, each bringing something special to the table. Ford and Co. will run behind All-State OL Trenton Blomquist, among others.
Games to Watch: Sept. 15 vs. Thatcher, Oct. 27 vs. Lake Havasu, Nov. 3 at Northwest Christian.