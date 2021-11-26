Round two.
No. 4 Yuma Catholic wanted a rematch against No. 2 Snowflake the second the scoreboard’s horn whistled, indicating the Lobos were the 2020 AIA 3A state football champions a season ago.
Then-sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth broke his collarbone early in the game, forcing the Shamrocks to completely switch their offensive attack. But there wasn’t much of an offense once he departed – resulting in a 38-14 loss.
But now YC is healthy and once again is one win away from claiming another state title.
“A lot of guys on this team were here last year and they know the feeling (of losing),” said the junior quarterback. “And I know none of us want to feel that again.”
It’s not just the last game of the season; for the YC seniors it’s their final game in a Shamrock uniform. But they’re not letting the moment distract them.
“You have that thought, but we just have to go out there and play,” said YC senior linebacker Dez Esquivel.
YC enters tonight’s showdown at Campo Verde High School after knocking off No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North last week in the 3A semifinals. Following the emotional victory over a team that seemingly already claimed the state title, the question became whether or not the Shamrocks could retain focus for one final game. Head coach Rhett Stallworth hasn’t seen any loss to the attention of detail this week in practice.
“It wasn’t hard getting them back down to earth,” said Stallworth. “The real challenge was the change of schedule with school being out, practicing on Thanksgiving morning and getting out of the usual routine.”
The Shamrocks did get out of their offensive play-calling routine last week. In the win, the Shamrocks rushed for a season-high 190 yards and were led by running back Devon Black. The Air-Raid attack was grounded for most of the night, but allowed the YC run game to evolve – providing a difficult challenge this week for the Lobos’ defensive preparation.
“The running game was a total surprise,” admitted Snowflake head coach Solomon Kay. “That was a wrinkle they used well against ALA. And rematches are tough … The winner always goes in with a bit of a disadvantage.”
Snowflake does have the advantage in terms of size in the trenches. But the YC offensive line is ready for another battle if their number is called again tonight.
“It’s going to be challenging,” said Jase Barksadale. “But we have to go out and do our jobs.”
Coach Stallworth added: “Our O-line is going to have to dig deep. They’re outmatched as far as size, but I’ll take our guys in any fight … They’re going to have to dig deep, fight hard and not give up.”
While the offense will face a daunting challenge in the trenches, the Shamrocks’ defense will have their hands full with a Lobos offense that averages nearly 400 yards per game and get it done through the air and on the ground.
Running back Camden Brimhall has tacked on 990 yards while quarterback Caden Cantrell has tossed 30 touchdowns.
“We’re excited (for the challenge),” said Esquivel. “We’ve been playing good all year and we’re treating this like any other game.”
Roughly nine of the defensive starters played in this game a season ago. Senior DJ Sakay is the lone non-returning starter in the secondary and is playing in his first state championship. He’s been relying on the other veterans’ experience to be prepared for tonight’s game.
“They know what to expect and to do,” said Sakay. “I’m learning from these guys. This is our last high school football game and we’re trying to end it with a win.”