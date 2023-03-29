Arizona Western baseball grabbed two come-from-behind wins on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Walt Kammann Baseball Field, taking down Mesa Community College 8-5 in seven innings in game one, and walking it off for a 9-8 victory in nine innings in game two.
Arizona Western fell behind quickly in the first game of the doubleheader, with redshirt freshman righty Brady Nelson surrendering four runs in the first.
Slowly, the Matadors chipped away at the deficit, scoring two runs in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth, before a big four-run fifth inning gave AWC the lead, taking advantage of several infield hits and Mesa errors. Sophomore catcher Noah Roberts was responsible for giving Arizona Western the lead via a two-run, one-out single in the big fifth-inning rally.
Team-leader in RBI, freshman infielder Jared Davis, clobbered his first home run of the season in the contest over the left field fence, the highlight of a 3-for-5 day at the dish in the first contest of the afternoon, also contributing three RBI.
Elsewhere, freshman infielder Robert Miranda was a perfect 3-for-3, while a trio of Matadors logged two hits.
Following Mesa’s final run in the fourth which chased Nelson, freshman and sophomore righties Bobby Lane and Roland Marte held the contest scoreless for the remainder of the game to shut the door on the Thunderbirds for an AWC victory.
The second game of the doubleheader was much more competitive, with several big-run innings for either side.
AWC opened up the contest with a run in the first off the bat of sophomore catcher Tyler Leroy, scoring Miranda from second after the ball was mishandled in right field, allowing Leroy to reach second.
Mesa etched two runs across over the next few innings as RBI singles by sophomore outfielder Daniel Clark and Campbell in the second and third, respectively, gave Mesa the lead.
AWC then scored four runs to respond to Mesa in the third, sending nine Matadors to the plate in the process. Sophomore middle infielder Wesley Estrella accounted for two of the four via a two-run single.
Mesa got three runs back in the sixth off the bat of freshman middle infielder Jayden Israel, who slotted a two-out, three RBI triple past the outstretched glove of freshman left fielder Joe Zhu, bringing Mesa within one run of the lead.
In the top of the ninth, freshman outfielder Bret Housel stepped in against hard-throwing righty Jorge Carvajal, smashing a low-middle fastball over the center field fence to tie the contest at eight runs apiece.
The Matadors wouldn’t let this last though, loading the bases with no outs via a hit-by-pitch, error and infield single. Roberts stepped in, ending the contest with a line drive striped up the middle on a 2-2 fastball, scoring the winning run for a doubleheader sweep.
LeRoy was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Roberts was 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.
AWC moves to 13-5 in ACCAC play with six straight wins and will play the Glendale Community College Gauchos in a doubleheader on Saturday.