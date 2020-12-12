A great Christmas gift for the golfer in your family is a gift card from his favorite course. Most golf shops sell gift cards. Some allow purchasing online. Golf is essential!
In the Ladies Winter Classic at Mesa del Sol the gross flight winners were Shannon Mason and Tiffany Humer with a 145, Sandy Jones and Joyce Kovacs at 172 and Jeannie McFarland and Lindy Smith at 173. Net flight winners were Joy Mueller and Tami Harmon with a 128, Phyllis Mashburn and Terri Paden at 138 and Corina Birney and Natasha Heredia at 136.
In the Desert Hills Men’s Association Stroke Play Championship the overall winners were Gabe Plaza with a 140 and Shawn McKeown with a net 139. Gross flight winners were Andrew Gianaros with a 144, Dustin Taulbee at 164 and Steve Schulte at 170. Net flight winners were Carlos Gallegos with a 144, Felix Ochoa at 144 and Todd Birney at 140.
In the Sunday Couples scramble at Mesa del Sol Jane and Rick Rinehart won with net 62. Jan and John Grolle were second with a 63. Laura and Andy Hilsenteger were third at 64.
In the Lady Hustlers at Mesa del Sol in a back 9 net stroke play, flight winners were Colleen Scott with a 35, Linda Scott with a 35 and Ann Weber with a 32.
In the Can Am Men’s group at Mesa del Sol stableford Gord Little, Matt Whitakker, Jerry Olson and Joe Paden won with 60 points. Ray Butler, Don Reaksecker, Ray Throckmorton and Tom McFarland were second with 58. Terry Matthews, Hank Browning and Jack Parker were third also with 58.
In Krogman’s Follies at Mesa del Sol pro points Brad Rohloff, Matt Whitakker and Art Scott won with 56 points in a scorecard playoff. Gord Little, Merle Baptiste, Wayne Gunion and Mike Mitchell were second with 59. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Merle Baptiste won first, Steve Parrish was second, Hank Browning third and Cheryl Mikkola fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies league 2-person, best ball, pro point format, the gross flight winners were the teams of Terri Paden and Shannon Mason with 32 points, Elaine Corbet and Sharon Albery with 19. Net flight winners were Cathy Francis and Linda Scott with 43 points, Laura Hilsenteger and Natasha Heredia with 43.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s 1 gross, 2 net best ball, Mike Mikkola, Larry Colao, Jerry Olson and Sam Samples won with a 12 under 204. Steve Martin, David Doherty, Tom McFarland and Jerry Timm were second at 209.
Upcoming Events:
January 1: Mesa del Sol Hangover Open 2-person best ball, contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
January 2: Holiday Skins Game at Desert Hills, contact golf shop.
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com