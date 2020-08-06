A sense of normalcy could be coming to Yuma in the coming weeks.
On Wednesday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced athletics will be able to return in the fall.
“The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers, is the primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said in a release. “We are very grateful to those who share our commitment of a return to these highly beneficial educational activities and athletics.”
However, nothing is set in stone, as plans can easily change with the coronavirus still spreading throughout the state.
Final decisions will be handled locally, unless there are any changes in the national or state guidelines regarding the widespread virus.
“The timing of the AIA release was not ideal considering we are in the midst of final preparations for the first day of school Thursday,” Yuma Union High School District chief communication officer Eric Patten said via text. “We will continue to monitor our situation locally in coordination with county health officials. In the interest of the health and safety of our athletes and coaches, we will make a decision using all of the information available, including the governor’s metrics for reopening that we expect to see Friday.”
For now, the schedule proceeds with football practice September 7 and games beginning the week of September 30.
Every other fall sport – besides golf, which will start practice August 17 – will open on August 24.
“In any case, we’re going to try and get kids out (on the field) and follow the AIA’s guidelines,” Kofa athletic director Dave King said. “It was a much more specific recommendation than we anticipated. It seems like up to this point, they’ve left a lot up to the school districts to make choices, but they gave us some specific dates. I think golf is the only sport that we originally anticipated to start on time.”
Football will be starting in one month – about six weeks after the YUHSD shut down summer workouts – but coaches and players are looking forward to hit the ground running when the time comes.
“Well, we’re really excited,” Yuma Catholic athletic director Jeff Welsing said. “Obviously, if nothing changes per the governor, kids are going to be back in classrooms and we’re going to get sports back. Today is a good day.”
There will be plenty of precautionary measures taken as Yuma schools witnessed summer workout programs shut down following a spike in coronavirus cases earlier this summer.
The number one task is keeping athletes and coaches healthy.
“The plan is to get (sports back),” Cibola head football coach Steven Fritz said. “As long as we feel like we can do it safely, we should do it.”
