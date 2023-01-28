The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (14-6, 7-6) bounced back with a 78-37 win over Scottsdale (13-6, 8-5) on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.

Rosa Revueltas scores 16 points, all in the second half, finishing as one of three Lady Matadors in double-figures in the win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you