The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (14-6, 7-6) bounced back with a 78-37 win over Scottsdale (13-6, 8-5) on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.
Rosa Revueltas scores 16 points, all in the second half, finishing as one of three Lady Matadors in double-figures in the win.
The Lady Matadors led wire-to-wire, jumping out to a 9-0 lead, and pushing the lead to 15-2 on six straight points from Maddison Zugna. Arizona Western outscored the Fighting Artichokes 24-11 in the first quarter. Arizona Western only scored six points in the second quarter, taking a 30-20 lead into the locker room.
Kristol Ayson was the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer, scoring 15 points and grabbing five rebounds in the win.
Revueltas scored 12 of her 16 points in the third quarter to help the Lady Matadors outscore Scottsdale 19-14 in the third quarter. The Lady Matadors scored 29 points in the fourth quarter, holding the Fighting Artichokes to just three points.
Zugna finished as the Lady Matadors’ third-leading scorer, scoring 12 points while grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds.