SCOTTSDALE – The No. 13 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (9-1, 2-1) bounced back with a 64-43 win over Scottsdale (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale.

Rosa Revueltas led all scorers on Saturday afternoon, scoring a season-high 19 points, finishing as one of three players to score in double-figures.

