SCOTTSDALE – The No. 13 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (9-1, 2-1) bounced back with a 64-43 win over Scottsdale (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale.
Rosa Revueltas led all scorers on Saturday afternoon, scoring a season-high 19 points, finishing as one of three players to score in double-figures.
After trailing entering the second quarter, the Lady Matadors outscored the Fighting Artichokes 18-11 in the second quarter to take a 32-27 halftime lead.
Maddison Zugna ended the day as the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer, scoring 18 points while Kristol Ayson added 14.
Arizona Western held Scottsdale to just 16 points in the second half, including only five points in the fourth quarter.