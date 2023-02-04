The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (16-6, 9-6) won its third straight game, beating South Mountain (12-12, 4-12) 78-36 in Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday evening.
Arizona Western scored 48 points in the first half, scoring 24 in each of the first two quarters, using 17 first-half points from Kristol Ayson to put the game away early.
Ayson finished the game with 20 points, hitting three three-pointers on five attempts.
Rosa Revueltas was the Lady Matadors’ leading scorer, scoring 22 points, also leading the Lady Matadors in three-pointers made with four. Maddison Zugna was the third Lady Matador to finish in double-figures with 10.
Arizona Western held South Mountain to just five points in the third quarter, one of three quarters in which the Lady Matadors held South Mountain in single digits.