The Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Basketball team (16-6, 9-6) won its third straight game, beating South Mountain (12-12, 4-12) 78-36 in Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday evening.

Arizona Western scored 48 points in the first half, scoring 24 in each of the first two quarters, using 17 first-half points from Kristol Ayson to put the game away early.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you