Bob Ricker won the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight Spring Championship with a 287 total points. Joe Montenegro was second at 256. John Boehler and Mike Daily shot matching 35s to end in a season point total tie in third at 250 points. Scott Stover was low net for the night with an individual score of 33.

In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Terry Longworth and Will Young won gross. Dennis Wagner and Linda McLaughlin were the net winners. Conrad Eisenach, Mardy Clark, Jim Nielsen and Jack Joseph were on the winning team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you