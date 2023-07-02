Bob Ricker won the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight Spring Championship with a 287 total points. Joe Montenegro was second at 256. John Boehler and Mike Daily shot matching 35s to end in a season point total tie in third at 250 points. Scott Stover was low net for the night with an individual score of 33.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas Terry Longworth and Will Young won gross. Dennis Wagner and Linda McLaughlin were the net winners. Conrad Eisenach, Mardy Clark, Jim Nielsen and Jack Joseph were on the winning team.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol Steve Parrish won with 8.32 points. Connie Donner was second at 7.35 and Rick Hubbard third at 5.87. In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol David Lloyd took first place. Hank Browning was second, Bill Justice third and Marilyn Cotter fourth. Bill Justice and Steve Parrish were the nearly unanimous picks.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol 3 person scramble Don Martin, Carl Johnson and Shannon Mason won with a 14 under par 58. Tied just one shot back were the teams of Phyllis Mashburn with Jack Parker and Bill Justice and Jerry Timm with Dave Givens and Mike Niemi.
In the Mesa del Sol Friday Open Twilight League Denney McKay used his improved wedge play to carry Harry Hart to a low gross win with a 32. Jim Wright and Glen Matthews won low net.
Hole in One: Ralph Arnold made his first Ace on the 17th hole at Mesa del Sol. Congratulations Ralph.
• Thursday July 5, 12 and 19: Open Twilight League a Mesa del Sol. 5:00 shotgun starts. Mixed, Women’s or Men’s teams play scramble formats. Call 928.342.1283 to sign up.
• Monday thru Thursday, July 17 thru 20 at Mesa del Sol: Junior Players Golf Camp with Rich Walton, designed to prepare for competitive golf. Contact the golf shop 928.342.1283.
• Saturday, September 9th: Hooters Charity Scramble for the V Foundation. Contact David at hootersyuma@restam.com.
