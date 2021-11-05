Cibola needed a gutsy defensive performance and a late touchdown to beat North Friday night.
The Raiders faced a critical fourth and one from the North 45 with three minutes remaining. Cibola head coach Steven Fritz opted to go for it and his decision making paid off. Running back Isaac Rios broke free and housed a 45-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders up 26-14 to seal Cibola’s third straight win.
“We got it,” Fritz quipped. “That was a big play. It was a very physical game.”
North entered winning back-to-back contests before being defeated by Cibola, but the Mustangs gave it their all Friday.
“A lot of credit to North and their players,” Fritz added. “And how physical they played. I’m most proud our guys were able to match that. I think this is our best game defensively and holding them to 14 points. It was our best defensive output this season so far. Our kids played hard … You hope you’re peaking at the right moment.”
The Raiders’ offense didn’t come out sizzling. Fritz admitted he didn’t do a great job with the play calling and putting his players in successful positions.
But Cibola was able to march down the field during the last 40 seconds of the opening half to go up 13-7 at the break.
“That really helped out going into the second half,” said Fritz.
From there, the Raiders did just enough offensively. Quarterback Andrey Acosta and wide receiver Isaiah Arriola connected for three touchdowns -10th time the duo has connected for scores this season.
Cibola moves to 5-4 and have won three consecutive games. The Raiders will now host Gila Ridge (1-8) next Friday in the season finale.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.