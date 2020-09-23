Regardless of the schools their children attend or the colors they proudly wear at local sporting events, parents in the Yuma community are coming together to create change for the fall athletic season.
Alonda Brown, the parent of a senior Gila Ridge football player and a senior Gila Ridge cheerleader, was out Monday night across from the Gila Ridge campus seeking signatures for a petition calling for fans to be allowed in stadiums this fall.
“The purpose of this is to try and show the community support and having at least parental spectators at the sporting events,” Brown said. “We’re not just talking about football. We’re talking golf, cross country and all the sports. Hopefully, the school board members will see the community is in favor of this petition, that this will help them reconsider their plans of not allowing spectators at the sporting events.”
The Yuma Union High School District announced on Sept.18 that fans - including family members - would not be allowed to attend games this fall.
The news wasn’t taken well by some in the community.
“It was very disappointing that they said no (to fans being allowed),” Brown said. “It was really upsetting for my kids because they look for us in the stands...This could be it. This could be some kids’ last time playing any sport before they go off to the real world. If I don’t see them play now, this could be it.”
Parents were stationed at Cibola High School as well on Monday, according to Brown.
The group’s initial goal was 600 signatures.
As of Wednesday night, the online petition had over 1,600 signatures.
“I know Cibola is Gila Ridge’s rival school, but we’ve all come together really really well with this one,” Brown said. “So, that’s great.”
Gila Ridge parents Christie Kammann and Jenni Beck, the creators of the online petition, and Johnny Hoffmeyer, a Cibola parent, are trying to make their voices heard.
“(Having fans) can be done,” Brown said. “You see it happening in other parts of the country. Hopefully, we can get some type of positive outcome of this.