Roarin' back

“The House” at Arizona Western College is normally crammed with rowdy Matador fans and they would have witnessed a thrilling season opening win over Snow College on Wednesday night.
Trailing by 25 points in the first half, the Matadors never wavered and found themselves going home victorious after beating Snow 86-80.
“Coach (Charles) Harrell was mad, but told us we were fine at the half,” AWC freshman guard Najeeb Muhammad said despite trailing by 19. “He just told us to come out in the second half, play our game and be ourselves.”
The Matadors certainly took Harrell’s message to heart.
Led by Muhammad’s team-high 22, Arizona Western outscored Snow College 58-33 in the final 20 minutes. He scored 20 of his 22 in the second half, but it was Leo Gerardo’s driving lay-in that eventually put the Matadors ahead despite trailing for over 38 of the 40 minutes in the game.
Gerado is a player who was barely on scholarship a season ago and on Wednesday he delivered 12 big points and four steals.
“In the second half, I played the five guys I thought could help us out,” Harrell said. “We went with five guards, something we really hadn’t practiced a whole lot, but I was pleased with their ability to move the basketball.”
After a 33% shooting effort in the first 20 minutes, AWC connected on 47% of their shots in the final half, including drilling nine threes.
Muhammed and Evan Butts are the two guards that can create their own shoot and are willing to take the perimeter look. Butts finished with 20 points and hit five threes after a slow start.
“I didn’t think Butts shot it very well in the first half,” Harrel said, “but he was ready to shoot in the second.”
Four different Matadors ended up in double-figures with Mojus Mojus adding 15 points.
AWC’s only been practicing together as a full team for roughly two weeks now and it definitely showed in the opening half. Opening in a 2-3 zone, Snow had zero issues forcing the defense to collapse and finding the open outside shooter.
Snow’s Matt Norman set the pace early with four first half triples to continually expand their lead. He’d finish with a game-high 31 on 13-21 shooting.
“(Snow) was just moving the basketball well,” Muhammad said. “They’re a very well coached team and they can all shoot. It was hard to close out while they kept swinging the basketball.”
“Once we got a hang of (their offense) in the second half, we knew we could do this.”
And once the Matadors flipped to a more man-to-man defensive scheme with the five guards, Harrell noticed the tenacity increase. The defense forced 18 Snow College turnovers and were led by Muhammed’s five steals.
“We were the aggressor in the second half,” Harrel said. “We were much tougher.”
Late in the game, AWC’s Nate Duda, who had eight points in 24 minutes, took a hard fall on the floor and had to be transmitted to the hospital where coach Harrel met him after the contest.
Harrel said he’s doing fine, but it was a very scary play when Duda lost consciousness on the floor.
In a season where every team makes the playoffs, the goal for AWC is to win as many games as possible for the opportunity to hold home court advantage.
Wednesday’s win certainly is a confident boost moving forward.
“The guys were super excited in the locker room after the game,” Harrel said. “I’m obviously proud of them. I think this game will get us going for the conference season.”
