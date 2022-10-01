Apparently Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth really holds a grudge.
The last time a Stallworth-coached team played Cibola High School was 2006 when Stallworth was at Yuma High School. And his Criminals lost 31-15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Apparently Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth really holds a grudge.
The last time a Stallworth-coached team played Cibola High School was 2006 when Stallworth was at Yuma High School. And his Criminals lost 31-15.
Friday night, Stallworth’s Shamrocks got to play Cibola for the first time in the two schools’ history, and he got his revenge as Yuma Catholic rolled to a 62-0 win inside a near-capacity Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
“We dominated like we thought, our defense didn’t give them anything,” said Stallworth afterward. “We played lights out.”
The veteran coach is obviously the master of the understatement too.
His team scored every time it touched the ball except two, when an interception and fumble ended drives.
“We stopped ourselves,” said Stallworth.
Offensively, Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth was 21-for-34 for 359 yards and six touchdowns.
Senior Logan Rush caught three of those scoring TDs, and also had an interception he returned for a touchdown.
In all, Richard Stallworth hooked up with 10 different receivers on the night.
The Shamrocks also rushed for an uncharacteristic 128 yards.
Yuma Catholic led 21-0 at the intermission.
The Shamrocks are now 4-0 on the season. Cibola is 1-4.
No other information was submitted.
Too little too late for Hawks
Gila Ridge High School had trouble getting its offense going until the final quarter but by then it was too late as the Hawks dropped a 34-14 decision to visiting Brawley Friday night inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Gila Ridge trailed by one touchdown at the intermission but then surrendered 14 more unanswered points it the third and fourth quarters to fall behind 21-0.
Gila Ridge is now 2-2 on the season.
No other information was submitted.
Southwest keeps Kofa winless
In a battle of two teams without a win so far in 2022, El Centro-Southwest High School got into the “W” column first, stopping Kofa High School 36-18 Friday night at Irv Pallack Field.
Kofa is now 0-4 on the season, and has now lost 37 straight.
Southwest is 1-5.
No other information was submitted.
Criminals let one slip away
MOHAVE VALLEY – Yuma High School led 15-13 at the intermission here Friday night but couldn’t hold on, losing 39-35 to host River Valley High School in a 3-A West Region game.
“Our boys should be proud of themselves,” said Yuma Coach Bo Seibel. “They played hard tonight and are up just a little short.”
Yuma is now 3-3 overall, 1-3 in the region.
No other information was submitted.
Antelope mauled at home
WELLTON – Antelope High School could not stop 2-A Gila Region opponent Maricopa-Sequoia Pathway Academy Friday night at Buckeye Field, losing 64-6.
In the Rams’ last two games, they have surrendered 142 points, and scored 27.
Antelope is now 1-5 overall, 0-3 in region play.
No other information was submitted.
Titans roll over Warriors
CHANDLER – San Pasqual Valley High School gave up 35 first quarter points and never recovered on the way to dropping a 55-0 decision to host Chandler Prep High School here Friday night.
The Warriors also surrendered 14 points in the second quarter and six in the third quarter.
San Pasqual has now lost four straight since winning its season opener.
No other information was submitted.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.