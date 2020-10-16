The Yuma Catholic (3-0 AIA) offense many are accustomed to in the area found their stride in Friday night’s 49-12 road victory over Wickenburg (2-1).
Richard Stallworth continues to grow each game and had a career-high performance against Wickenburg.. He tallied 481 yards on 25-of-38 passing for an astounding seven touchdowns.
“Well, offensively we did really good,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “We moved the ball how we wanted and we pretty much just threw the ball (all game). Richard stepped up and delivered the ball where it needed to be.”
His targets, Austin Rush and Austin Priest, were the stars on the outside.
Rush had four catches for 130 yards and three touchdowns while Priest added five catches for 64 yards and two scores.
“The main core of the receivers did really well,” Stallworth said.
Richard didn’t single out Rush and Priest, he completed passes to eight different targets in the win.
Mario Martinez reeled in four catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
The Shamrock defense has played lights out through the first three games of the season – allowing just 10 points per contest entering Friday night’s bout.
Stallworth noted despite the defense allowing only 12 points in the win, the defense regressed while the offense progressed.
“Defensively, we didn’t tackle very well,” he said. “We let them have the ball way too much. Should have never let them score. They have a good little running back that runs hard, but we got there and whiffed and put our heads down and not run through. Not overly pleased on the defensive side right now...They nickel and dimed us”
The Shamrocks move to 3-0 on the season and with a young team, Stallworth is pleased overall with the direction his team is headed in.
“I’m happy with the win, but defensively we didn’t get a whole lot better this week and we have to fix that.”