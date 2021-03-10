The 13th ranked Yuma Catholic boys basketball team lost to 3rd ranked Coolidge on Wednesday 59-55 in overtime in the 3A state playoffs.
Despite the loss, the YC athletic program has delivered three consecutive thrilling finishes over the last two days.
YC’s Will Hunt – who led with a team-high 17 points – buried a three with 16 seconds remaining to force overtime.
But the Bears began the overtime period on a 7-0 run and closed out the game with several free-throws down the stretch.
YC’s Adrian Perez added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the loss.
YC two-sport athlete
Jonah Leon signs LOI
Yuma Catholic senior football WR and baseball OF Jonah Leon signed his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue his athletic career at Arizona Christian University.
He will play both baseball and football at ACU as the Firestorm competes in the NAIA.
Surrounded by coaches, family and friends while dotting his name on the line, Leon is more than excited for the opportunity to play sports at the next level.
“It feels good,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to the right place. It’s a place where I can grow my faith and they gave me the opportunity to play both the sports I love. I’m really looking forward to it and excited to work.”
ACU’s ability to allow Leon to play both sports was the key selling point, but so was being just down the road from mom and dad.
“It just felt like home at the times I’ve visited,” he said. “And it’s close to home. They’ve got a real family culture.”
On the football field, Leon plays the slot position. As a senior, he hauled in 22 catches for 465 yards and two touchdowns.
On the diamond, Leon says ACU wants him at centerfield, where he can use his athleticism and speed to make difference.
