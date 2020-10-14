The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (7-2 AIA) volleyball team defeated Kingman (1-6 AIA) in three sets on Tuesday night on the road by the scores of 25-5, 25-20 and 25-11.
YC was led by Rori Martinez, who had seven kills and seven digs. Emma Gwynn added five aces and 15 assists in the win while Jordan Jones had four blocks.
The week of Sept. 28- Oct. 4, Martinez was awarded the MaxPreps/AVCA Volleyball Player of the Week for the state of Arizona. She’s a major piece for the red-hot Shamrocks.
“(Rori) was shocked herself,” YC head coach Dusti Williamson said. “She was very much surprised. There’s a lot of good volleyball players in this state. For her to be recognized was a really big deal for her.”
YC has won seven of their previous eight matches.
Gila Ridge 3, Kofa 0
The Gila Ridge Hawks are now 3-0 this season and have knocked off three of four YUHSD opponents. The Hawks have only dropped two sets in three games.
Cibola 3, Yuma High 0
Cibola moves to 3-0 after Tuesday nights win over the Criminals. The undefeated Raiders will clash against the undefeated Hawks Wednesday night at home.