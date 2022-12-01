MOHAVE VALLEY – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity wrestling team served notice here Wednesday that it is going to be force to be reckoned with, again, in 2022-2023, demolishing five opponents at the River Valley Multiple.

The Shamrocks, who finished second in the Division IV state championships a year ago, defeated Wickenburg 70-5, Bagdad 75-3, Mayer 75-6, Camp Verde 70-12 and Chino Valley 84-0.

