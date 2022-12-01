MOHAVE VALLEY – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity wrestling team served notice here Wednesday that it is going to be force to be reckoned with, again, in 2022-2023, demolishing five opponents at the River Valley Multiple.
The Shamrocks, who finished second in the Division IV state championships a year ago, defeated Wickenburg 70-5, Bagdad 75-3, Mayer 75-6, Camp Verde 70-12 and Chino Valley 84-0.
Nine Yuma Catholic wrestlers went 5-0, led by 132-pounder Josh Rodriguez who had five wins by pin.
The other Shamrocks who went 5-0 were Khel Lipumano (113 pounds); Javier Lopez (120), Easton Jones (138), Hunter Hancock (150), Antonio Gil (165), Jose Jimenez (175), Trent Blomquist (190) and Max McVicker (285).
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Kofa High School’s varsity boys basketball team needed an overtime period but still won its second straight game of the season here Wednesday night, beating host Lake Havasu High School 59-57.
A trio of Kings led the winning effort. Joaquin Anaya had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Calvin Barber had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Adrian Gamez had 14 points and seven assists
Also for the Kings, Francisco Jimenez had 11 points.
Kings get past Lake Havasu
Kofa High School’s varsity girls basketball team evened its season record at 1-1 with a 33-27 win over Lake Havasu High School Wednesday night inside Ernest F. Rillos Gym.
Shantal Montiel had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Kings. Amani Montiel added 13 points and five rebounds and Mya Brown had eight rebounds and five steals.
Shamrocks stop River Valley
MOHAVE VALLEY – Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity girls soccer team opened the 2022-2023 season with a 2-1 win over River Valley High School here Wednesday.
The Shamrocks’ first goal was scored in the 42nd minute by sophomore Janessa Lugo, assisted by senior Gina Ramos.
River Valley scored on a penalty kick midway through the second half to tie the score, before Lugo scored again in the 73rd minute, assisted by junior Janeth Manzo.
Sidewinders turn back Jackrabbits
SAN LUIS – San Luis High School’s varsity boys soccer team came back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Mesa High School 5-2 in the Sidewinders’ season opener Tuesday night and at the Snake Pit.
Luis Medina, Misael Meza, Oscar Mejia, Diego Vélez and Brian Ortega scored the Sidewinders’ goal.
The player of the game, said San Luis Coach Jesus Rojas, was Luis Meneses who had three assists.
“We were down 1-0 but had a great response from the players,” said Rojas.