PHOENIX –Yuma Catholic High School came here looking for a state championship.
The Shamrocks got one, but not the one they were hoping for.
Yuma Catholic wrestled its way to a second place finish in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV State Wrestling Championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, finishing with 175.5 points, 26 points behind state champion Morenci, which totaled 201.5.
A year ago the Shamrocks also finished second, also behind Morenci. The difference then, however, was 147 points.
Perhaps what was most painful this time around, is the fact that Yuma Catholic beat Morenci 46-27 back on Jan. 26 in a head-to-head dual at the Maricopa Multiple.
On the positive side, the Shamrocks had 10 wrestlers place, led by Khel Lipumano, who won the state championship at 106 pounds. He prevailed 10-5 in his title bout.
Mikey Doerr, meanwhile, finished second at 113 pounds, “losing a heartbreaker 6-5 on a last second takedown,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Jeff Welsing.
Also for the Shamrocks, Enrique Macias (138 pounds) and Trent Blomquist (165) both finished third; Easton Jones (126) finished fourth; Josh Rodriguez (120) finished fifth; and Devin Deupree (132), Hunter Hancock (144), Tayt Ford (157) and Seth Stoner (215) all finished sixth.