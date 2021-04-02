Scoring early in games has been the theme for the Yuma Catholic baseball team this season.
Including Friday’s 15-2 win over the Kingman Bulldogs, the Shamrocks have scored in the first inning in four of their last five games.
Opportunities to increase the Shamrocks’ chances of producing runs during their first at-bat is in large part due to the execution senior CF Jonah Leon has had at the plate.
“When we get on early in innings, we have some chances to steal some bases...and wreak some havoc,” YC head coach Curt Foppe said.
The Shamrocks executed that to perfection on Friday as the team’s leadoff hitter in each inning reached based in all four attempts. YC also tallied six stolen bases.
Leon, who went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, has been jumping all over opposing pitchers the last three games. His .667 batting average during that stretch has allowed YC (7-0 AIA) to put the pressure on opponents early.
Foppe credits Leon’s calm approach at the plate, which has allowed him to settle in after a slow start to the season.
“(Leon) was pressing at the beginning of the year,” Foppe said. “He’s put in the work and has just relaxed a little bit. He’s relaxed and in the zone. He’s finding ways on base and gets it all going for us.”
While Leon and the rest of the Shamrocks were barreling up the ball in the bottom half of innings, pitcher Alan Rosas was in a groove on the mound during his first start of the year.
The senior two-way player attacked the zone with his fastball and complemented his heat with off-speed pitches that fooled the Kingman (2-5) hitters.
“He just pounded the strike zone all game long,” Foppe said. “We’re throwing the heck out of the baseball this year. He’s got great stuff. As good as he is at shortstop, whenever I need him on the mound, he can be just as good there for us.”
Rosas threw all five innings and allowed one earned run, two walks and struck out six.
Rosas’ commanding performance on the mound may have been overshadowed by his ability to produce runs for himself. Like the rest of the lineup, Rosas belted several hard balls. He delivered an RBI-triple in the first inning and finished his day 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Foppe commended his starting pitchers prowess to score runs and ease the pressure for when they get back on the mound.
“It’s huge because they’re helping themselves,” Foppe said. “They take pride in both ends of what they’re doing.”
Through seven games, the Shamrocks hold an undefeated record and are off to their best start in at least the last seven seasons. Foppe understands the importance of his team firing out of the gates, but also doesn’t believe he’s seen the Shamrocks play to their full potential quite yet.
“We’ve played really well, but I don’t think we’ve played a complete game of baseball yet,” he noted. “We’ve made some blunders here and there, and I’d like to see us play a complete and clean game to see who we really are.”
YC will look to continue its hot start, but face some challenging opponents over the next seasons: Odyssey Institute (7-0) twice and Valley Christian (6-1).
“We have another big week next week,” Foppe said.
