GLENDALE – Yuma Catholic’s boys wrestling team reeled off three dual meet wins here Wednesday at the Cactus Multiple at Cactus High School.
The Shamrocks defeated host Cactus 81-0, Peoria 58-18 and Bradshaw Mountain 44-33.
The wins raised Yuma Catholic’s season dual meet record to 34-4. It was the final regular season meet for the Shamrocks, who now prepare for the upcoming state tournament which begins with sectionals on Feb. 12.
Wednesday’s sweep was powered by Khel Lipumano (106 pounds), Mikey Doerr (120), Josh Rodriguez (126), Easton Jones (132), Enrique Macias (144), Trenton Blomquist (175) and Lorenzo Duran (190) who all went 3-0, led by Lipumano who had three falls.
Criminals finish third
Yuma High School’s boys wrestling team chalked up a third place finish during Wednesday’s Yuma Union High School District Wrestling Championship Tournament inside Dr. Ernest F. Rillos Gym at Kofa High School.
Under the dual meet format, the Criminals defeated San Luis High School and Cibola High School, but fell to Gila Ridge and district champion Kofa.
Yuma had three individual champions during the competition. For the boys the Criminals’ Sabian Russell won the 126-pound title and Joseph Bowen won the heavyweight title, while in girls competition Adriana Ayals won the 114-pound title.
“I am proud of my Yuma High wrestlers who came out to compete and proved they are a force to be reckoned with,” said Yuma Coach Jose Cazares. “We are the smallest high school in the town but we came out fighting. We took third as a team and have a bunch of underclassman so I am excited for the future.”
No other results were reported as of press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gila Ridge 79, Yuma 62
Gila Ridge High School’s boys basketball team found its way back into the win column Wednesday night, defeating Yuma High School 79-62.
“Yuma High is a tough squad. They always bring it against us,” said Gila Ridge Coach Joe Daily, whose team snapped a five-game losing streak.
“It was nice to get back in the win column. We’ve got a big match up at home against Kellis on Friday. This could be a deciding factor for a 5A play-in spot and we are looking forward to it.”
Peyton Smith and Jordan Stevens led the Hawks’ effort with 26 points each. Stevens also grabbed 13 rebounds. And Eliu Zaragoza chipped in nine points and had 14 rebounds.
Senior Connor Franklin and sophomore Reggie Antone each had 19 points to lead the Criminals.
“We played more consistently tonight,” said Yuma Coach Curt Weber. “Except for a seven-point first quarter the game was fairly even.
“Gila Ridge out rebounded us by a wide margin which hurt us, especially their offensive rebounds which resulted in second chance shots.”
The Hawks are now 12-15 overall and 7-9 in power point play.
Yuma is 2-15 overall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yuma Catholic 57, Tonopah Valley 18
Yuma Catholic’s girls basketball team rolled to its seventh win in a row Tuesday night, beating Tonopah Valley 57-18 at Yuma Catholic.
“We just wanted to play with energy and execute on both ends of the floor,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard.
“Offensively we put in a couple of new sets that we want to use against man defense. I thought we ran them fairly well.”
Reese Sellers led the way for the Shamrocks with 17 points, six steals and six assists. Amanda Wiley added 14 points and had eight rebounds while Rian Martinez had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
The Shamrocks are now 11-4 overall and 5-1 in 3A West play.