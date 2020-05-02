t Las Barrancas in the Silver League, Harry McKemy, David Richelderfer and Rollie Harris were the gross winners. Linda McLaughlin, Gary Hill and Wayne Fisher won net. Ron Gapp, Danny Clyde, Roger Peterson and John Gaudreau were the team winners. In the Copper League Mark Stoner and David Richelderfer were the gross winners. Fred Okerholm and Mike Costello won net. Jack Joseph, Larry Garrett, Rollie Harris and Art McLaughlin were the team winners.
In the Foothills Men’s League, Frank Russell and Rollie Harris were the gross winners. Buddy Hartley and Butch Ritten won net. Mike Costello, Bob Lecorchick, Bob Millenor and Dennis Reddick were the team winners.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol competition, Mike Mikkola, Ken McNeal, Jack Parker and Garry Sletten won with 73 points. Brad Rohloff, George Christopher and Garrett McKeeman were second with 65. Steve Parrish, Matt Whittaker, Tom McFarland and Bob Rehn were third with 64 points.
In the Moose Lodge scramble, three teams tied with matching 67s. The teams included: Randy Stickles, Joyce Martin, Wojo and Knute Hammer; Tom McIntire, Dana Brown and Diana Bird; Steve Martin, Jim Shepley, Dianne Bailey and Rick Parks.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League scramble, Tom McIntire and Steve Martin won gross with a 30. Danny Seul and Ben Fasavalu won net in a scorecard playoff with a 29. Mike Havens and Alex Mowry were second. Logan Estes and Mason Morris were third with a 30. John Holbrook retained his narrow lead in the spring points standings with Fred Blohm, Denney McKay and Mike Daily nipping at his heels and questioning his handicap.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Friday League scramble, Mary Kruse, Larry Colao, Jerry Timm and Bill Griffith took first place. David Givens, Robert Lauer, Don Kruse and Nancy Givens were second. George Christopher, Fred Hancewicz and Mike Bedoya were third.
In the Mesa del Sol Mixed Twilight League scramble, Alex Mowry and Mike Daily won low gross with a 33. Brad Grosse and Jim Wright won low net with a 30. Aaron Miller and John Holbrook tied Mark and Nolan Ford for second.
Upcoming Events
The Nakasawa FFA Farmer’s Fling has been canceled. Contact dwolfe@barkleyseed.com for additional information.
The Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Scramble has been canceled. Contact website www.rightturnyumavets for additional information.
Mesa del Sol will host a 2-person Long Course Scramble May 16 th . Contact paul@stratisgolf.com
for details. Entry forms available in golf shop.
The next Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-man best ball is scheduled for May 30. Contact:
Please send your golf results and event information to paul@stratisgolf.com.