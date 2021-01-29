The streak is finally over.
After 1,508 calendar days and 69 Arizona Interscholastic Association games, the Yuma High girls basketball team is once again victorious.
Yuma High defeated Buckeye Union, a team that finished inside the top-10 in 4A last year, 43-38 on the road.
“The girls have been close all season,” Yuma High coach Shawn Jones said. “We just kept the same intensity and pulled it off in the fourth. It’s refreshing for these girls (to get that win). All the hard work they’ve put in and see it pay off on the road against a great team, shows them they hang and play with the best.”
The win comes one night after Buckeye beat Yuma High by 10 points.
“To bounce back and win, shows their fortitude and shows the fight they have in them and we need to keep the momentum going,”Jones said.
Leading the way for the Criminals was Kamariah Hawkins as she produced 18 points, 15 rebounds, eight steals and six assists in the win.
“She’s been consistent this year,” Jones said. “She gives the team a calming factor...We’re still a young team, but she’s a calming factor and those kids feed off her energy.”
The Criminals will face Youngker next week in hopes of building off Thursday’s win.
Boys basketball
YC 72, Kingman 20
This game was over in the opening minutes as the Shamrocks improved to 3-1 on the year.
Four Shamrocks were in double-figures and were led by Adrian Perez’s 11 points offensively. Will Hunt, Amin Hines and Justin Erath each added 10.
Hines, a 6-foot-3 transfer guard, showed his versatility of getting to the hoop and using his strength to convert the easy ones. Hines and Hunt are two difference makers in the backcourt for YC.
Brophy Prep 73, Kofa 20
The Kings were led by Alfredo Crabajal’s 12 points in the lose.