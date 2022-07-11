Real Salt Lake-AZ ‘03 Yuma Quintana is national champions.
On Sunday, RSL-AZ wrapped up the four-day National President’s Cup Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina with a 4-0 title clinching win over Synergy Boys Premiere of Milton Township, Illinois. It is the first time RSL-AZ has produced a national champion in any age division. The ‘03 team is the oldest age group for RSL-AZ soccer.
Leading into the championship match on Sunday, RSL-AZ had a tournament record of 1-1-1 in a round-robin playoff format. Their only tournament loss came on Saturday to the aforementioned Synergy by a final score of 2-1. RSL-AZ head coach Jerry Quintana states the second matchup with national runner-up Synergy went much better for RSL because there were far fewer mistakes as compared to Saturday’s game.
“We dominated the game from start to finish,” Quintana says of Sunday’s 4-0 President’s Cup clinching win. “We made a lot fewer mistakes and did not give up many goal scoring opportunities. The whole defense played well and it was a total team effort.”
RSL-AZ scored two goals in each half Sunday. In the opening period, Hector Gutierrez scored the game’s first goal about 15 minutes into the contest. Later in the period, it was Eric Mejia scoring the first of what would be three goals that day. His second score occurred at roughly the 70-minute mark of the second half. Mejia’s final goal was a header off of a free kick with about two minutes to go in the ballgame.
According to Quintana, he noticed an improved effort from Synergy in the second half that his club had to contest.
“I think they had a more attack oriented offense in the second half and they played harder as well. I’m happy to see that our guys were able to make the adjustment and continued to play at a high level,” Quintana states.
At the conclusion of the tournament, four RSL-AZ players earned individual awards in recognition of their fine play. Mejia won the Golden Boot, an honor that goes to the highest goal scorer of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Agustin Preciado took the Golden Glove, the award which goes to the top goal keeper. Hector Gutierrez and David Murillo of RSL-AZ also received recognition as they were added to a list of the tournament’s top 11 players.
Being that this is the highest age group of soccer players from the RSL-AZ Yuma organization, there will be no next year with this roster. As a result, coach Quintana says reaching the national championship with this specific team is bitter sweet.
“I’ve been coaching most of these kids for the last six years or so, but some of them, I’ve had them in soccer for even longer. It is definitely going to be tough to see them go,” Quintana adds.